Today
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Open House: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day at The Discovery Center, 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Free event. Live reptiles, family activities, food and more. Call 979-964-4011.
Tuesday
New Year’s Eve Dance: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Music by Southern County Line. BYOB. Tickets $15 each or $150 per table for 10. Call 979-415-2600.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
New Years Eve Dance: 7 p.m. at Angleton KC Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Food, live music, champagne toast at midnight and more. $40 per couple or $25 for individual in advance; $50 per couple or $30 per person at door. Hosted by Angleton Knights of Columbus. Call 979-549-9945.
New Years Eve Square Dance Party: 8 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Good luck meal provided. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Contact Melody at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Blood drive: 1 to 4 p.m. at 1116 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Contact Cernice Armstrong at cernicearmstrong@angletoner.com or 979-848-0911, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved one was diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Call 979-236-5393.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
Memoir Writing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instruction by Ron Rozelle. Member price $150; non-member price $175. Ages 16 and up. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. “Safety in the Home” presented by Dr. Matthew Vargason of CHI St. Lukes. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
Saturday
Memoir Writing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instruction by Ron Rozelle. Member price $150/non-member price $175. Ages 16 and up. Call 979-265-7661.
