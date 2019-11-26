Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Senior Scrapbooking: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Bring scissors, adhesive tape and snapshots. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase tickets online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661.
Thanksgiving Pot Luck: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 South Velasco St., Angleton. Free and open to the public. Call 979-849-3681.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Seventh Annual Turkey Trot 5K: 7:45 a.m. at Lake Jackson Intermediate School, 100 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. 5K and 10K runs to benefit Lake Jackson Intermediate band. Entry fee $25. Visit LakeJackstonTurkeyTrot.com.
Freedom House Super Feast: 11 a.m. at Freeport River Place, 430 N. Brazosport Boulevard, Freeport. Full Thanksgiving meal served hot and free. Carryout available. Delivery available to those homebound. Call 979-285-8350.
