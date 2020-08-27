Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Manga & More: 3 to 4 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Get help with health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney, Sweeny. Contact Tracie at 979-548-1877 or tcopeland@sweenyhospital.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 4 to 7 p.m. at Target, 202 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Cher at 979-299-0009 or Chermona.Estes-Green@target.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Biker’s Bay, 445 E. Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact John at 979-299-7433, email Bikersbaylj@gmail.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Book-ineering Book Talk: 2 to 2:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Subject is Angie Sage’s book “Magyk.” STEM activity-inspired by the book. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Live Spanish Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: 2 to 6 p.m. at LakeVue Apartments, 200 E. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Contact Jamee at 979-265-1285, email LakeVueMgr@greystar.comor make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E. South St., Alvin. Contact Patty at 281-543-4126 or P_Stasky@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Plates for a Purpose: 10 a.m. at 1727 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Free meals to the public. Drive-thru pick up. Limit 4 plates per vehicle. Sponsored by Straight Fence Co., Elite Construction, Cut-Rate Carpet and Image Media. Call 979-481-2985.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at The Way of Life Church, 8809 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Chris at 832-444-0485 or cclemons1222@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Living Stones Church, 1407 Victory Lane, Alvin. Contact Jessica at 281-331-9517 or jgilcrease@lschurch.tv, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Memoir Writing Workshop: 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Ages 16 and up. $100 for member, $125 for nonmember. “Telling Your Own Story: Pandemic Edition” taught by Ron Rozelle. Hosted by Center for the Arts and Sciences. To register, call 979-265-7661.
Blood drive: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Contact Chrystal at 979-798-2340 or cpierce_rdh@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:30 p.m. in Classroom A at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for a healthy eating plan and lifestyle changes for weight loss. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.