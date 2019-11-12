Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Garry Krinsky’s Toying with Science: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Tickets $10 each. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase tickets online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Starting a Business Seminar Part 1: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Cost is $25. Call 979-230-3380. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Phi Theta Kappa induction: 6 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3000.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card-Making: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken daily through Sunday for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreath $25 for local orders, $42 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. A special program honoring veterans. Veterans encouraged to attend. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Wednesday
Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Lunch: 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. $10 per person. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Lake Jackson Garden Club meeting: 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Josef Pieberhofer will discuss different types of begonias and how to propagate them. Public welcome. Email lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com.
Thursday
Young Professionals Mixer: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Freeport City Hall, 200 W. Second St. Monthly networking mixer for young professionals to discuss community involvement. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-233-2233.
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
Senior Thanksgiving Feast RSVP deadline: Free city of Clute event. Must RSVP by Friday. Feast is Nov. 21. Call 979-265-8392. Area residents 60 and older welcome for lunch, activities and to help plan new Clute senior program.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
A Princess Tea Party: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. $5 per person includes snacks, drinks and autographs. Fundraiser for Angleton High School Choir. Call 979-864-8001.
Kids Swap Meet and Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Secondhand items, baked goods, crafts, woodwork and more made and sold by kids of the Jones Creek 4-H Club. Food, drinks and live music. Call 979-665-2328.
Grief Share-Surviving the Holidays Gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Receive tools to help face the holidays in the absence of a loved one. Register by calling 979-299-7373.
Fire/EMS Station Groundbreaking: 10 a.m. at corner of East South Street and Bellaire Boulevard in Alvin. The start of construction for Alvin’s new fire/EMS station will be recognized at the site. Public welcome. Limited parking, so shuttles will be provided at St. John Catholic Church, 110 E.South St., Alvin. Call 281-388-4255.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Honors Senior Citizens: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Sports Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Tickets for the dinner and program are $20. Call Suzzane Randon 979-480-2221 or Pastor Randon 979 824-4226.
Nov. 17
Teddy Bear Carnival: 1 to 4 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. An afternoon of fun, carnival games, live performances and much more. General admission $10 for 10 tickets; unlimited access $20 or bring a new, unused toy or item. Will benefit the Blue Santa programs with the Clute and Freeport police departments. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org.
Grief Share-Surviving the Holidays Gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Receive tools to help face the holidays in the absence of a loved one. Register by calling 979-299-7373.
Brazosport College and Community Band: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Free Community Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School cafeteria, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Delivery available to those who qualify. Call 979-417-7950 by Nov. 14 to be screened. Dine-in only. Hosted by local churches, residents and businesses. Call 979-202-2339.
38th Church Anniversary: 3 p.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Guest speaker T.L. Richardson of New Hope Baptist Church. Call 979-239-3999.
Nov. 18
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 19
“On the Go” luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnny Carino’s, 106 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Program about the Angel Tree program. Bring a friend. Hosted by Christian Women’s Connection. RSVP by Nov. 18. Contact 713-502-4526 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Brazosport Rotary Club meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at Vernor Materials, 435 Commerce St., Freeport. Sponsor appreciation shrimp boil and fish fry. Sponsors encouraged to attend. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Get the Credit You Deserve Seminar: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free seminar. Online registration required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Nov. 20
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Nov. 21
37th annual Mums and Mistletoe Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Family Life Center, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Visit 50 vendors, raffle with hourly drawings, bake sale, Market Café and more. Free admission; no strollers in market. Email wosmlj@yahoo.com.
Jazztravaganza: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Sweeny Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Author visit: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Bronson Dorsey will discuss his book, “Lost, Texas: Photographs of Forgotten Buildings.” Free. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org.
Senior Thanksgiving Feast: Dinner is 10 a.m. to noon at the B.R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Area residents 60 and older welcome for lunch, activities and to help plan new Clute senior program. come enjoy activities, have lunch, and help plan the new program which will provide a place where seniors can gather. Free. RSVP deadline was Nov. 15. Call 979-265-8392.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Nov. 22
Festival of Lights: 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center and plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Live music, vendors, carnival and more. Call 979-415-2400.
37th annual Mums and Mistletoe Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Family Life Center, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Visit 50 vendors, raffle with hourly drawings, bake sale, Market Café and more. Free admission; no strollers in market. Email wosmlj@yahoo.com.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2 at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Nov. 23
Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Enjoy your faves from Whataburger, take a photo with St. Nick, watch holiday favorites in the theater and make a craft. Tickets cost $10 for non-members/$5 for members. Call 979-297-1570.
Angleton Market Days: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. More than 200 vendors, food, live music and antique tractors. Free admission and parking. Rain or shine. Contact Martha Eighme at 979-849-4364 or at meighme@angleton.tx.us.
Festival of Lights: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center and plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Jingle Jog, carnival, Breakfast with Santa, food and craft booths, snow hill, performances by local groups and more. Parade of Lights through downtown Lake Jackson starts at 7 p.m. Call 979-415-2400.
Zoofari Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Oyster Creek United Methodist Church, 2722 FM 523, Oyster Creek. Open to potty-trained through fifth-grade children. Food, fun activities, games, crafts, safari snapshots and more. Email oystercreekumc.pastor@gmail.com.
Soup Supper and Bake Sale: 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 3615 College St., Damon. Dine-in all you can eat $8 for adults $6 for kids. Take-out $8 a quart, $30 a gallon. Variety of homemade soups available. Pre-order at snowwhite@consolidated.net or 979-553-3535.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Friday through Dec. 2 at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Nov. 24
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. today and Friday through Dec. 2 at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Nov. 25
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 26
Senior Scrapbooking: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Bring scissors, adhesive tape and four or five snapshots. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Nov. 27
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Nov. 28
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Nov. 29
Community Cleanup Days: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All welcome. Trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain signage and other helpful tasks. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Dec. 1
Holiday Market and Bistro: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Free admission. Hourly door prizes, 30-plus vendors and more. The Bistro will sell chicken salad croissants and baked potato soup from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Call 979-345-3123.
Dec. 2
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 3
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Sweeny Christmas Market: 8 a.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Food, Christmas decor, plants, gift items and more. Call 979-292-5373.
Dec. 4
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 5
Holiday on the Brazos: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park. See Santa and enjoy holiday refreshments. Free event. Visit www.freeport.tx.us for information.
12th annual Fa-La-La-La Ladies Night Out: 6 to 10 p.m. at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. A night of fun, shopping, pampering, food, style show, purse raffle and silent auction. RSVP to the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce at 979-849-6443 or events@angletonchamber.org.
37th annual Christmas in the Park: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Arts and crafts, vendors, performances and more. Free admission. Call 979-265-8392.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 6
37th annual Christmas in the Park: 5 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Arts and crafts, vendors, performances and more. Free admission. Call 979-265-8392.
“Christmas Belles”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Dec. 13-14, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15 at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
63rd annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus. Free warm beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Dec. 7
63rd annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. today and Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus. Free warm beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
11th annual Heart of Christmas: 6 to 9 p.m. around the Brazoria County Courthouse in Downtown Angleton. Free; includes a lighted parade, pictures with Santa, Elsa and Olaf, rides for the kids and more. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-849-4364.
3rd annual Sugarplum Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoria American Legion Hall, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Chicken spaghetti plates $10. Vendors, silent auctions, Santa, elves and a Sugarplum Market Fairy. Call 979-299-0597.
Christmas in the Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, 108 Pecan St., Sweeny. Featuring Little Town of Bethlehem with a live nativity. Call the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce at 979-548-3249.
37th annual Christmas in the Park: 5 to 9 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Arts and crafts, vendors, performances and more. Free admission. Call 979-265-8392.
Surfside Beach Holiday Home Tour: Noon to 7 p.m. Walk-through tour of rental homes. Prizes available. Visit www.surfsideTX.org for information.
Christmas with the Fishes: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Diving show, letter-writing station and more. Donate to local food pantry and receive free Christmas ornament. Free admission. Call 979-292-0100.
Light Up the First Capitol: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Craft and food vendors, entertainment, Santa, Mrs. Claus, cookie contest, moon walks, games, caroling and more. Call the West Columbia Chamber at 979-345-3921.
26th annual Light Up the First Capitol Parade: 6 p.m. line up, 6:30 p.m. parade starts at the Columbia High School parking lot on Roughneck Drive. Free entry. Seeking floats, antique or unique cars, walking groups etc. Call 979-345-3921.
“Christmas Belles”: 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15 at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
Cookies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 1901 FM 523, Angleton. Visit with Santa, write letters to Santa, decorate cookies. Free. Call 979-849-6443.
Free Breakfast With Santa: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free pancakes with sausage, crafts for all ages, story time and photos will be available. Giving away new/gently used winter coats for all ages. Call 979-297-3049.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 8
Brazosport Chamber Holiday Tour of Homes: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport-area homes. Tickets $20 available at the chamber office or at participating homes. Call 979-285-2501 or visit brazosport.org.
“Christmas Belles”: 2:30 p.m. today and Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
Freeport Christmas Story Market: 1 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave, Freeport. Food, craft vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Call 979-233-0066.
Christmas mini-musical: 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Chancel Choir will present “Christmas, the Story that Never Grows Old” by Dave Clark, a delightful mix of new Christmas songs and traditional carols. Call 979-233-3602.
63rd annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus. Free warm beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
4th annual Brazosport Worship Choir Christmas Concert: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Traditional and contemporary choral music, solos, ensembles and audience participation. Free. An offering will be received at the conclusion. Call 979-297-2496.
Dec. 9
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 10
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 11
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 12
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 13
Holiday Movie on the Plaza: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza, 333 Highway 332 E. Showing “The Grinch.” Free admission; concessions for purchase. Showing “The Santa Clause.” Rain or shine; bring lawn chair or blanket. Call 979-297-4533.
Christmas Crafternoons: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Craft some easy-peasy Christmas garlands and paper snowflakes. Something for all ages. Call 979-297-1570.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Dec. 14
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Featuring selections fomr Handel’s “Messiah” and “The Nutracker.” Tickets $25. Call 979-265-7661 or visit clarion.brazosport,edu.
Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Arts and crafts, carriage rides, kids activities, Santa Claus, food and entertainment. Call 979-798-6100.
Christmas Crafternoons: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Come craft some easy-peasy Christmas garlands and paper snowflakes. Something for all ages. Call 979-297-1570.
Varner-Hogg’s Candlelight Christmas/Procrastinator Santa Market: Market from 1 to 6 p.m. and Candlelight Event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Victorian Santa will be available for photos. $3 per person; children 5 and younger free. Call 979-345-4656.
Christmas in the Park: 5 to 8 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. Festive outdoors Christmas celebration featuring Santa Claus. Inaugural Elf Dash 1K starts event; Registration $15; sign up by Dec. 2 to guarantee event T-shirt. Forms available at City Hall. Presented by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Call 979-265-2082.
Ugly Sweater 5K: 8 a.m. 5K Run/Walk; 8:15 a.m. Kids Run at Angleton Veterans Gazebo Park, 115 E. Magnolia St.. Fees $25 5K runners; $10 Kids Run (2-12 years old). Register at www.raceentry.com or Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Contact Lauren Stroud at 979-549-0410 or smith@angleton.tx.us.
Home Decorating Contest: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, riverfront property shoreline under 100 feet and riverfront property shoreline of more than 100 feet. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. No entry fee; register by Dec. 11 at www.sanbernardriver.com.
33rd annual Lighted Boat Parade: 5:30 to 8 p.m. at FM 521 bridge, ends at FM 2611 Churchill bridge. Public Viewing Areas on the San Bernard River — FM 521 Boat Ramp, FOR Community Center, Dido’s Restaurant, FM 2611 Churchill Bridge Boat Ramp. Boat must be lighted and decorated on both sides. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, boats 24 feet or less, and 25 feet or more. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. Must be registered to win cash prize. No entry fee. Register at and Christmas coloring contest Call Kevin at 979-482-6429.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 15
Awards Party: Noon at Liquid Rides, 2602 FM 521, Brazoria. All boat parade participants and their crew, home decorating participants and San Bernard river residents invited. Visit and Christmas coloring contest.
Christmas mini musical: 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Children’s Choir will present “Angels Say What?!” Hear the familiar story of the birth of Baby Jesus from the angels’ perspective. Call 979-233-3602.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Christmas Tour of Homes: 2 to 5 p.m. at Angleton-area homes. Admission $20; tickets available in advance at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce Office, 222 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Presented by BASF. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
Dec. 16
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Final day for children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum to receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 17
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Dec. 18
Free Community Event: 5 to 7 p.m. at Costa Verde Apartments, 101 Verde Drive, Clute. Cookies, hot chocolate, visit Santa at our Costa Verde “North Pole” and complimentary photo booth. Call 979-665-5851.
Dec. 19
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Holiday Cookie Class: 6 to 8 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. For Goodness Cakes will teach kids 6 and older how to decorate four nutcracker-themed cookies while enjoying a hot cocoa bar. All materials provided. $20 for museum members, $30 for non-members. Pre-registration required. Call 979-864-1208.
Dec. 20
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. today through Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Dec. 21
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. today and Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Dec. 22
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Dec. 23
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. children’s service, 7:30 p.m. family service at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3049.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. at Willow Church, 200 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Experience the true meaning of Christmas. Bring favorite cookies to share afterwards. Call 979-297-4079.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Family service with carols, candlelight and music. At 10 p.m., traditional service with senior choir, pipe organ and guest musicians. Call 979-297-6003.
Dec. 25
Dec. 27
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Dec. 29
Combined Church Service: 10 a.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free soup lunch will immediately follow service. Call 979-297-3049.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Dance: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Music by Southern County Line. BYOB. Tickets $15 each or $150 per table for 10. Call 979-415-2600.
