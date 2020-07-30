Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Book Launch: 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Facebook Live and Zoom. Author Annie Ray will discuss her book “A Thief A Servant A Teacher.”
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Pct. 1, 1432 Highland Park, Clute. Contact Sonja at 979-265-3953 or sonjad@brazoria-county.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Manga and More: 1 to 2 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. How to make a Pokemon ball using paper plates. Call 979-345-3394.
Crafts with Christina: 1 to 1:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, 1134 Old Alvin Road, Pearland. Contact Alison at 281-485-1848 or alison@crosspointchurch.tv, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sign of the Times Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Aug. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Exhibit consists of Presidential campaign posters from 1844 to 2012. Free. Call 979-297-1570.
Friday
Drive-In Movie Night: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Showing “Remember the Titans.” Bring own snacks and drinks; must stay in vehicle. Free; open to the public. Hosted by City of Freeport. Call 979-233-3526.
Challenge Fridays: 1 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. “Puss in Boots” stuffed animal shoe-making challenge. Call 281-652-1677.
Kids STEAM: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. STEAM play. Call 979-265-4582.
Live Spanish Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Brazoria County Back the Blue Rally: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Showing support for local law enforcement. Mask-wearing encouraged; bring posters and flags to show support. DJs, guest speakers and cold water. Online fundraiser will benefit local police departments. Join the Back the Blue-Brazoria County Edition Facebook page for more information.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Dino Day: 2 p.m. via Facebook. Free for all ages. “Dinosaur George” will be live on Brazosport Museum of Natural Science’s Facebook page.
Sunday
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Brian at 281-485-7833 or retirebgb@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:30 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson in Classroom A. Support group for a healthy eating plan and lifestyle changes for weight loss. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Bookworms Book Club: 6:30 to 9 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
