The annual Fishin’ Fiesta BBQ Cook-Off comes with a twist this year as fajitas join the competition categories. The chicken, ribs and brisket categories remain, but fajitas replace steak on the menu.
“Try to buy 210 steaks anywhere. It’s limited and they’re not going to sell to just one person,” BBQ Cook-Off Chairman and Grapevine Gifts co-owner Ron Martin said. “We can’t afford it and we all agreed to make the change to fajitas.”
The competition goes from 5 p.m. July 3 to 5 p.m. July 4 and per usual, the International Barbecue Cookers Association Sanctioned Event leads a clear path to the Texas State Championship for the high point winner.
The entry fee is $150 per team and there are $5,000 worth of total prizes, including cash awards a rod and reel for first through 10th place in the chicken, ribs and brisket. A cash award and rod and reel goes to the first place winner in fajitas and there will be a rod and reel for second through fifth place for fajitas.
The overall high point winner also gets their very own championship chair.
Teams will have to supply their own meat.
Because there are no vendors or bands at this years Fishing Fiesta, the BBQ Cook-Off have the entire park at their disposal and could fit more than 100 teams — with a lot of returnees, Martin said.
“The goal is to make it one of the best cook-offs in the state,” Martin said. “We kind of let it go along, but if this goes off really big we might never have concerts at Fishing Fiesta ever again. It’s a lot of money.”
There are five people per team for the cook-off and if there are 100 teams, that’s 500 people in the Freeport in the cook-off alone. That’s bound to bring more money into the Freeport area for business, Martin said.
Because COVID-19 is still a growing concern, the cook-off has safety precautions for anyone wanting to compete and watch the competition.
“Each team will have a 30-by 40-foot space with 10 wristbands per team, which is the amount of people they can have in their space,” he said. “All judging will take place under the pavilion in open air and everyone coming through the gate will get their temperatures checked.”
There will also be wash stations set up around the park and sanitizing stations to make sure everyone is as safe as possible throughout the event. An infection is the last thing he would want to have happen, he said.
