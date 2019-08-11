Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
History Talks: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Program: “Cholera Morbus, the Great Leveler of 1832-33.” Take part in an exploratory discussion of the critical impact of storm and disease. Call 979-849-5965.
Downtown Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free backpacks with school supplies to the first 200 students. Celebrate with guest Charles Johnson. For students from all area schools. Visit trcfamily.org or call 979-265-5487.
Church Anniversary: 3:30 p.m. at New Revelation Baptist Church, 7731 CR 317, Brazoria. All welcome. Guest speaker Bishop R. Joseph Cooks of Houston. Call 979-476-1137.
Zion Temple Celebration: 3 p.m. at the Zion Temple A.M.E. Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Sixty-ninth homecoming celebration. Guest church will be Elder Roland K. Hendricks and the Greater Mt. Zion Church family. Everyone invited. Call John at 979-798-8776 or Ruby 979-798-7105.
Edible Science Experiments: 2 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Located in the children’s area. Free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by adult. Call 979-265-7661.
Pastor Aid Worship Service: 3 p.m. at the Acts 20:35 Outreach Church, 301 E. Broad St., Freeport. Speaker will be Eddie Baptiste from Houston. Everyone invited. Call Liz at 979-319-9907.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Contact Rebecca Mireles at rmireles@mhtangleton.org or 979-849-2421, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch; snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Kid’s Crochet Class: 2 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Hooks and Needles: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Teen Art: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. 979-548-2567.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Rotary District 5890 District Gov. Gary Gillen shares Rotary International’s strategic plans and goals for 2019-20. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson EMS, 10 Oak Drive Contact Chris Sermarini at 979-415-2717 or csermarini@ljems.org or register online at www.giveblood.org.
Baby Bounce: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/Toddler storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Hooks and Needles: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
One-on-one Tech Help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Teen Art: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St. Contact Christi Wesley at cwesley@sweenyisd.org or 979-491-8100, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Contact Karen Dettloff at at KarenD@bcls.lib.tx.us or 979-415-2590, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
CD 14 Democratic Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. forum at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Southern Brazoria Democrats Club and Young Dems of Brazoria County. Free, refreshments served. Call Karen at 713-906-2458.
Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ges 0 to 5. Open to all patrons. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Theme is “Back to School.” Call 979-415-2590.
One-on-One Tech Help: 11 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Assistance with computers and other devices. Register at front desk. Call 979-415-2590.
Lego Brick Time: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Baby Bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween/Teen STEAM Day: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For kids interested in learning about STEAM activities. Ages 10 to 18 Call 979-265-4582.
Blood drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Department of Criminal Justice Region III Training, 5155 FM 655, Rosharon. Contact Britney Wilcox at britney.regans1@tdcj.texas.gov or 291-595-3481, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Sweeny Chapter AARP Meeting: 11:30 a.m. at the Sweeny Senior Center, 205 North Oak St. Seniors are always invited to attend. Including surrounding communities Damon, West Columbia, Old Ocean, Brazoria and Lake Jackson. Potluck lunch and a short business meeting. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Saturday
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon on one of the waterways in Brazoria County. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Aug. 19
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provi ded. Call 979-297-2013.
Day of the Dead Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. Angleton. Exhibit will focus on history and symbolism behind holiday. Anyone welcome to contribute to community altar with a picture as a tribute to someone close who has been lost. Call 979-864-1208.
Aug. 20
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Realtor Ryan Birdsong will give an update of the real estate in Brazosport area and beyond. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at the door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Ice Cream Fellowship: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Evening of fellowship and ice cream. Discuss the upcoming 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River.” Hosted by Lake Jackson Eve Community Bible Study. Classes for men, women, couples,and children grades 1-8 (whose parent attends Tuesday evening class). All welcome. Text Tim at 979-236-9556 or visit lakejackson.cbsclass.org/
Aug. 22
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Anthony Head Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Angleton Library, 410 East Cedar St. Semi-annual sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. Items donated by the public, sold for $1 or less. Proceeds support the summer reading program and other library projects. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-864-1505.
Aug. 23
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 24
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Aug. 26
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Aug.27
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Aug. 29
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Vicki Kirby will share plans of the Refuge for Women, a local housing and long term care organization for sexually exploited women. Visitors welcome. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Aug. 30
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Sept. 5
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Sept. 8
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Sept. 19
Historical Architecture Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Chris Hutson, Architect of Hutson Gallagher Inc., discusses the architecture of the 1897 Brazoria County Historical Museum building. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Sept. 26
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Nov. 2
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Enjoy altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed art work and more! Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
