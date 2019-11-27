Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Thanksgiving Pot Luck: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 South Velasco St., Angleton. Free and open to the public. Contact 979-849-3681.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Seventh Annual Turkey Trot 5K: 7:45 a.m. at Lake Jackson Intermediate School, 100 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. 5K and 10K runs to benefit Lake Jackson Intermediate band. Entry fee $25. Visit LakeJackstonTurkeyTrot.com.
Freedom House Super Feast: 11 a.m. at Freeport River Place, 430 N. Brazosport Boulevard, Freeport. Full Thanksgiving meal served hot and free. Carryout available. Delivery is available to those who are homebound. Call 979-285-8350.
Friday
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach until Dec. 29. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Community Cleanup Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All welcome. Trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain signage and other helpful tasks. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Saturday
Annual Epee Competition: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson in the gym. Fencers from the University of Texas, Dallas, A&M and Houston will participate. Hosted by Brazosport Fencing. Call 979-848-7433.
39th Annual Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 244 CR 160, Cedar Lane. Special performer Fields Family Singers Choir. Open to public. Call 979-943-1297 or 281-865-7463.
Sunday
Santa Cares with Autism Speaks: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002.
One In Christ Christmas Unity Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Games for kids, refreshments, music, fellowship and more. Free to the public. Hosted by Nueva Vida, New Hope Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church and Gulf Coast Baptist Association. Call 979-849-2477.
