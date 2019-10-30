Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Parenting Class: 7 to 8 p.m. at The Rock Church, 504 S. Main St., Clute. Twelve-week course on dealing with stress, bullying, an angry child, etc. Call 979-265-5487 or visit www.trcfamily.org.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 13 to 18 only. Membership $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.com.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Today and Thursday at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Call 979-248-1150.
Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Thursday
Courthouse Trick or Treat: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at participating offices around and at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton. Also at the West Annex across the street from courthouse and Brazoria County Constable Precinct 2 Office, 7313 Corporate Drive, Manvel. Call 979-849-5711.
Try a Trick; Get a Treat: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Try a few old-fashioned Halloween tricks and parlor games. For every “trick,” get a treat. Free. Call 979-297-1570.
Trick or Treat in the Park: 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First Capitol Park, 1300 FM 2852, West Columbia. Safe and friendly environment with treat stations sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Hayrides, costume contests, inflatables and more. Call 979-345-3123.
Hallelujah Festival: 6 to 8 p.m. at Willow Church, 200 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free food, inflatables, carnival games, cake walk, costume contest and more. Call 979-297-4079.
Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Family-friendly event. Games, food, candy and fun, rain or shine. Best-decorated trunk wins $1,000. Overflow parking is available at Lake Road Business Offices and Hope Fellowship Church. Call 979-297-2811.
Third annual Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Free. Games, snacks and light beverages, music and more. Cash prizes for top three trunks. Call 713-422-6440.
Spooky Halloween Celebration: 5 to 7 p.m. at Costa Verde Apartments, 101 Verde Drive, Clute. Haunted office tour, kids costume contest, spooky foods, lots of candy and more. Call 979-265-4717.
Fall Festival: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Petting zoo, inflatables, train rides, carnival games, trunk or treat and free concessions. Call 979-798-2340.
Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 406 E. Main St., Clute. Safe way for kids to dress up, play games and gather candy. Call 979-265-2008.
Trunk or Treat: 6 to 9 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Freeport. Open to kids of all ages. Games, face painting, treats, giveaways and more; sponsored by Surfside businesses. Free; any donations will benefit village fire department. Call 979-233-1531.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Call 979-417-5217.
Friday
Brazoria Country Retired Teachers Association meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. Presentation from The Gathering Place by Erika Longoria. Silent auction to benefit the TRTA Foundation. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
Laurie Humble Two-Day Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $100 per student. Learn techniques to add interest to shadows and shadowed areas and to make reflective surfaces shine. Call 979-265-7661.
The Gatlin Bros. in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Sold out. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
A Night of Hope, The Homecoming Show: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazoria County native Justin Gambino in concert with special guest Whitlee Casey. “Anchored” EP release and live-recorded show. General admission $17 available at clarion.brazosport.edu; VIP tickets $35 available at justingambino.com.
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed artwork and more. Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
Pollinator Palooza: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quintana Beach County Park, 330 Fifth St., Quintana. Family-friendly event. Activities for the featuring live bees and butterflies. Talk with real beekeepers and learn how to plant for and attract pollinators. Call 979-233-1461.
Angel Mini-Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Brazoria, 210 W. Louisiana St., Brazoria. Christmas shop and homemade soups and sandwiches. Call 979-798-7757.
The Ladies of Shake, Rattle: 7 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $10 person or $100 for a table of 10. BYOB; set-ups provided. Group performing music of the 1950s and ’60s. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Genealogical Workshop registration deadline: Event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St.. Free. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Drinks and snacks provided. Hosted by Fort Velasco Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Call 979-415-5557 or email ft.velascoDAR@yahoo.com.
City Wide Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout West Columbia. Maps available at Prosperity Bank, Texas Gulf Bank, West Columbia City Hall, West Columbia Library and West Columbia Chamber. Call 979-345-3921.
Sunday
Jazz Sunday: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Jazz sextet will providing music for service. Call 979-297-6003.
Monday
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Nov. 9 at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
Single Adult Seniors: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and fellowship for those 50 and older. Call Linda 979-292-9168.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 6
U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free concert. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 7
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
“42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 8
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Final day. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 9
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Great Outdoors” concert features music inspired by nature. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
13th annual Novemberfest: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia St., Alvin. Car show, arts and crafts, live music featuring the Grateful Geezers and more. Presented by Alvin Rotary Club. All proceeds go back into the community. Visit alvinrotary.org.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 10
Free Thanksgiving Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia High School, 521 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Free community meal sponsored by local churches, organizations and businesses. Call Agatha Sanchez at 979-201-2144.
Nov. 11
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 12
Garry Krinsky’s Toying with Science: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Tickets $10 each. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Phi Theta Kappa Induction: 6 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3000.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card-Making: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Nov. 13
Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Lunch: 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. $10 per person. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Nov. 14
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Games, storytelling, cookies, and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Nov. 15
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Brazosport College Drama Department presents “A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Richwood. Contact 979-230-3271.
Nov. 16
Brazosport College Drama Department presents “A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Richwood. Contact 979-230-3271.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Honors Senior Citizens: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Sports Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Tickets for the dinner and program are $20. Contact Suzzane Randon 979-480-2221 or Pastor Randon 979 824-4226.
Nov. 18
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 19
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Nov. 20
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Nov. 21
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Nov. 22
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Nov. 25
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 26
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Nov. 27
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Dec. 4
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Dec. 11
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
