Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins in the BASF Planetarium at at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide and astronomical wonderland. $5 teens and adults; $3 children under 12. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday at the Angleton Library, 410 East Cedar St. Semi-annual sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. Items donated by the public, sold for $1 or less. Proceeds support the summer reading program and other library projects. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-864-1505.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Contact Jason Hlavinka at 979-285-0777 or jason.hlavinka@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace, 800 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Shareena Padilla at 979-265-4737 or Sharena.padilla@stores.kroger.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Build a Cardboard Town: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free activity for children and families. Be an architect, engineer or artist for the day by building town out of cardboard. Contact Susan Buell at 979-297-1570 or 979-297-3024.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Church Picnic: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oyster Creek Municipal Park, 4021 FM 523, Oyster Creek. Hosted by First United Missionary Baptist Church. Call 979-239-3999.
South Brazoria Democrats Club: 9:30 a.m. refreshments, 10 a.m. meeting at the Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 713-906-2458.
Monday
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Michelle Patrick will discuss “Options for Senior Living.” Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizen Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Kids’ Crochet: 2 to 3 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Learn to Speak Japanese: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BSuccess Academy, 500 W. Circle Way, Clute. Contact Carolyn Edwards at cedwards@brazosportisd.net or 979-730-7090, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation, 603 E. Plantation Drive, Clute. Contact Seth Robins at sethrobins@gcltc.com or 979-265-4221, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Vicki Kirby will share plans of the Refuge for Women, a local housing and long term care organization for sexually exploited women. Visitors welcome. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Luau Square Dance: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Gary Belcik will call. Marilyn Waguespack will cue early rounds starting at 7 p.m. and between tips. Hawaiian lei’s for everyone. Hosted by Lake Jackson promenaders. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Senior Citizen Bingo and Pizza Party: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Pajama Storytime: 5 p.m. at Angleton Library, , 401 E. Cedar St. Bring favorite stufffed animal and cuddle in for bedtime stories. Call 979-864-1519.
