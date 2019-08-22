Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angleton Library, 410 East Cedar St. Semi-annual sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. Items donated by the public, sold for $1 or less. Proceeds support the summer reading program and other library projects. Cash and check accepted. Call 979-864-1505.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Blood drive: 2:30 to 7 p.m. at The Recreation Center (Studio 5), 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-297-4533, or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Donor Reception and Ribbon-Cutting: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. For anyone who wants to learn more about the Angleton ISD Education Foundation, free. Teachers receiving grants and donors will also be in attendance. Call Allison at 979-481-9118.
Tea and Talk : 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Call 979-415-2590.
English as a Second Language Class Registration: 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Classes start Aug. 29. Call Deborah Williams at 979-236-7295.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Storytime fun: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Music, movement and story fun for toddlers. Call 281-489-7596.
Toddler storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 3 to 6. Music, stories, activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
Kids Crafts: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Leftover crafts. Call 979-345-3394.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins in the BASF Planetarium at at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide and astronomical wonderland. $5 teens and adults; $3 children under 12. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Contact Jason Hlavinka at 979-285-0777 or jason.hlavinka@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace, 800 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Shareena Padilla at 979-265-4737 or Sharena.padilla@stores.kroger.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Build a Cardboard Town: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free activity for children and families. Be an architect, engineer or artist for the day by building town out of cardboard. Contact Susan Buell at 979-297-1570 or 979-297-3024.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Church Picnic: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oyster Creek Municipal Park, 4021 FM 523, Oyster Creek. Hosted by First United Missionary Baptist Church. Call 979-239-3999.
South Brazoria Democrats Club: 9:30 a.m. refreshments, 10 a.m. meeting at the Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 713-906-2458.
