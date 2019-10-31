ANGLETON
October 29
2:19 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, non-family disturbance.
3:01 p.m., 300 block of Henderson Road, fraud.
5:31 p.m., 800 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
6:06 p.m., CR 44/FM 521, major accident.
6:46 p.m., 100 block of Indian Street, fraud.
8:06 p.m., 900 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
OCTOBER 30
1:46 a.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:14 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
3:17 a.m., Cemetery Road/South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:34 a.m., Henderson Road/North Downing Street, suspicious subject.
4:04 a.m., Linden Street/North Valderas Street, suspicious person.
4:31 a.m., Cemetery Road/South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:31 a.m., 200 block of La Laja Drive, threats.
8:42 a.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
October 29
9:39 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
10:48 a.m., Highway 332/Highway 288, accident.
11:01 a.m., 100 block of East River Drive, reckless driving.
12:04 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, missing person.
1:43 p.m., 1300 block of South Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
4:22 p.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
7:29 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:31 p.m., 300 block of Avery Street, disturbance.
11:33 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
OCTOBER 30
12:46 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 29
4:10 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue J, fraud.
11:40 p.m., 1500 North Avenue N, harassment.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 29
6:58 a.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, minor accident.
9:09 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:25 a.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
9:26 a.m., First block of Oak Drive, counterfeit forgery.
11:32 a.m., 800 block of That Way/FM 2004, reckless driver.
11:54 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
1:30 p.m., Old Angleton Road/FM 2004, minor accident.
1:46 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332/Garland Drive, reckless driver.
2:28 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, threats.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, minor accident.
4:19 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332/This Way, reckless driver.
5:12 p.m., 1200 block of FM 2004/This Way, minor accident.
5:31 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, minor accident.
6:01 p.m., 500 block of Winding Way/Jasmine Street, minor accident.
6:16 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, disorderly conduct.
8:29 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332/This Way, suspicious person.
9:42 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:37 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
OCTOBER 30
12:35 a.m., 200 block of West Highway 332/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
12:57 a.m., 300 block of Pine Street, suspicious activity.
1:18 a.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
2:37 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:24 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
3:50 a.m., First block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 29
9:20 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, fire.
2:51 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, threats.
5:33 p.m., 800 block of Westview Street, verbal disturbance.
7:34 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, verbal disturbance.
