Saturday
Community Resource Event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview, Clute. Health care, counseling, utilities, pregnancy assistance, hurricane preparedness, Brazosport ISD nutrition, GED information, ESL information and more. Call Laura Gonzalez at 979-864-2343 or Sgt. Dubois at 979-265-6194.
Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Conjunto Overload: 4 p.m. gates open, 6 p.m. music begins at Veterans Memorial Park (The Gazebo), 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Mano A Mano Finale Tejano and Zydeco Accordion Shootout. Performances by Ricky Naranjo Y Gamblers and Sunny Sauceda Y Todo Eso. No outside food or drink; foiod trucks will be available. General admission tickets $15 until 7 p.m., when it will rise to $20; VIP tickets $50. Call 979-665-1923 or visit eventmania.com.
Movie Nights at the Ballpark: 7:30 p.m. at 902 Masonic Oak Drive, Brazoria. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and watch “Angels in the Outfield.” Free admission. Concession stand open; no outside food or drinks. Email brazorialittleleague.36@gmail.com.
Spring Astronomy Day: Noon to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. With safe solar viewing for daylight hours and ViewSpace, an exhibit from the Space Telescope Science Institute, home of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Angleton Market Days: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free parking and admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4364.
Dinosaur George Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St., Freeport. 150 real artifacts of prehistoric life in our coastal community. Admission required. Call 979-233-0066.
Teen and Tween Jeopardy and Trivia Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8 to 18 test their knowledge of popular books, music and movies. Call 979-415-2590.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Aqua Quest Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Prizes for the first 100 winners. Call 979-292-0100.
Flower Power: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens 12 to 18 years old learn how to pot a plant after painting your terra cotta pot. Call 979-798-2372.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by any time for family fun with lots of toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Spring Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. Call 979-233-0066.
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2022 CR 227, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Nature-related crafts and activities; reptile and mammal encounter; scavenger hunt; nature learning centers with a focus on butterflies and other refuge wildlife; information about refuge trails, migrating and native waterfowl and song birds as well as flowers, spiders, mammals and more. Call 979-964-4011, or visit refugefriends.org or www.facebook.com/FOBWR.
Sunday
Library Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Angleton Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free parking and admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4364.
BioFact Boneyard Table Hatchery and Aquarium Tours: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-292-0100.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2022 CR 227, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Nature-related crafts and activities; reptile and mammal encounter; scavenger hunt; nature learning centers with a focus on butterflies and other refuge wildlife; information about refuge trails, migrating and native waterfowl and song birds as well as flowers, spiders, mammals and more. Call 979-964-4011, or visit refugefriends.org or www.facebook.com/FOBWR.
Monday
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Appointments preferred and can be made at giveblood.org; walk-ins welcome. Call 979-864-1519.
Round Dance (waltz) Lessons: 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Wear casual clothes with shoes that slide; no perfume or strong scent. $7 per person. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission meeting: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Presenting program on scams by phone and other means. Refreshments; 50 and older welcome. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
LaNoche De Loteria: 6 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $25 admission includes 15 games, two playing cards, finger foods and nonalcoholic beverages. Presented by tina Women In Leadership; proceeds benefit 2023 student scholarships. Email latinawomenin leadership2009@gmail.com.
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Patio Tex Mex Grill, 100 W. Magnolia St., Angleton. Guest Speaker Yvonne Karlin presents “Making Every Day A Love Song.” RSVP by Monday. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Auxin Herbicides And Invora Herbicide: 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org/event/auxin-infora-training. Cost is $10; participants earn 1 CEU hour. Call 979-864-1558.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Freshman Library at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Contact Stephanie Jess at 979-730-7300 or sjess@brazosportisd.net.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Mike Washburn at 979-849-7721 or mawashbu@utmb.edu.
Adult Embroidery Club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. All materials and supplies will be provided; Pre-registration required. Call 979-265-4582.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Bruce Good Scholarship presentation: 11 to 3 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. One of seven high school seniors will receive the $1,000 scholarship award. Public invited; free admission. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Adult Appy Hour: 3 to 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Bring phone and/or your device and we’ll help you get started with all the library applications. We might even enjoy a “mocktail.” Call 979-922-1905.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Share with anyone who may have Parkinson’s and ask them to attend. Water and coffee provided. Call Carolyn Kent 979-297-8739.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween Switch Games: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Hang out and play a few Nintendo Switch games with your friends. Call 979-548-2567.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
