Saturday
Brazosport Symphony in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Features winners of the 2023 Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition and themes from “Superman,” “Gladiator” and “Batman” films. Tickets $30 adults, seniors/veterans $22 and children $16. Call 979-230-3156 or visit bcfas.org.
NashFest: 3 p.m. to midnight at The Dirty South, 116 N. Velasco, Angleton. Indoor acts: Open mic 3 to 5 p.m., Cameron Wingle 6 to 8 p.m., Zach Niel 9 p.m. to midnight; Backyard acts: Open mic 4 to 6 p.m., Brandon Zink 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets $10 for single day or $22 for weekend pass. Buy tickets at nashfest.live. Benefits the Angleton ISD Education Foundation. Call 979-864-8000.
Easter Eggstravaganza: 9 a.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Free; all invited. Call 979-233-0066.
Wings over Surfside: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bird and Butterfly Trail, 401 Parkview Drive, Surfside Beach. Celebrating Bird City Surfside designation with scheduled speakers, wine tasting, vendors, games and more. Call 979-248-8257.
Daylily Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call Loris Garrett at 832-922-5732.
Storywalk: All day event at Dickey Park, 813 W. Mulberry, Angleton. Reading “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin while walking the trail. Call 979-864-1519.
St. Luke Lutheran Church 2023 Annual Barbecue: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashley Wilson Road/FM 524, Sweeny. Drive-thru only; $12 plates include brisket or chicken and trimmings. Call 979-548-3535.
Easter Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon at Covenant EPC, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Egg hunt for ages 0 to 10, must be accompanied by an adult; bring basket or bag. Cookie decorating, face painting, games, crafts and more. Call Carolyn Kent at 979-297-8739.
Annual New Life Celebration and Easter Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Public welcome.
Annual Eggstravaganza: 10:30 to 2 p.m. at Alvin ISD CTE Annex, 7381 Lewis Lane, Manvel. Music, a variety of games and activities, inflatables, a bubble zone, Easter Bunny, vendors, food trucks, egg hunt (bags provided or bring your own) and other special events. Contact at info@cityofmanvel.com or 281-489-0630.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Family fun with toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Easter Hunt: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mulligan’s Golf Center, 855 CR 340, Angleton. Free for all with food trucks, local vendors, fun kid activities, prizes, live entertainment and ball drop. Call 979-730-4653.
Brazoria Little League Carnival: 10 a.m. at Brazoria Little League Fields, 902 Masonic Oak Drive. Crawfish plates will be pre-sale $25. Wristbands $10 for access to carnival games and moonwalks/obstacle courses. Dunking booth, water kickball game, sent auction, live auction, parade and food trucks. Email Sarah Mitchell at brazorialittleleague.36@gmail.com.
Tween Makers Wind Chimes: 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8 to 11. Supplies provided. Space limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Maker Wind Chimes: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 12 to 18. Supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Community Seed And Seedling Exchange: 9 a.m. to noon at Jones Creek Farmers Market, 525 CR 330, Freeport. Take what you need and leave what you can. Call 713-594-8454.
Spring Astronomy Night: 6 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Safe solar viewing for daylight hours and ViewSpace, an exhibit from the Space Telescope Science Institute, home of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Sunday
NashFest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dirty South, 116 N. Velasco, Angleton. Tunes and mimosas with Jessee Lee. Tickets $10, available at nashfest.live. Benefits the Angleton ISD Education Foundation.Call 979-864-8000.
Palm Sunday Service: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Giant Egg Hunt: 10:30 a.m. at The Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Thousands of eggs with chances to win big prizes; ages 2 to 12. Contact www.thechristiancenter.church or 979-345-5103.
Egg Hunt: 2 p.m. at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Hunts will be available from crawlers all the way to an all-age group run; bring a picnic lunch and don’t forget to bring a basket or bag. Call 979-297-2811.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Men’s NCAA Final Watch Party: 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s on the Brazos Church large hall, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Free entry, bring your own chairs; food concessions available; raffle tickets, and 50/50 tickets for purchase. Call 979-798-2288.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Learn how to prepare a 3D print. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Craft: 5 to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Join for a fun DIY craft. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Contact Layna Lewis at 979-864-1519 or laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday and April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Picket Fence, 815 Dixie Drive Suite 15, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Teen Tuesday Craft/Anime: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Solarpunk Lanterns. Call 979-922-1905.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazosport Republican Women Meet and Greet: 5:45 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-235-9340.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Contact Kelly Haynes at 979-730-7160, Ext. 12657, or khaynes@brazosportisd.net.
Adult Embroidery Club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. All materials and supplies will be provided; Pre-registration required. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
