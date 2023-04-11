Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Agricultural Symposium 2023: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Organized by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, Brazoria County. $20 includes lunch. Visit brazoria.agrilife.org/event/agricultural-symposium-2018/ to register or for information. Call 979-864-1558.
Kid’s Activity: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Learn and play with a variety of robot STEM toys. Recommended for ages 5-11. Call 979-265-4582.
Chicks To Children: 5 to 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Presentation about the chicks we have hatched this past month and share about the world of chickens. Call 979-548-2567.
“Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and younger. Call 979-265-7661.
Adulting 101: 6:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn how to create resumes and cover letters. Call 979-864-1519.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Teen Advisory Meeting: 4 to 5 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Community Health Network, 905 N. Gulf Boulevard, Freeport. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free; final day. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Wednesday
Bringing The Conversation To Brazoria County: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at HCA Healthcare Center, 11200 Broadway St. Building 200, Pearland. H-GAC brings the opportunity to meet with members of its leadership team, learn more about its programs and services and for the community to share its needs. Email Laura Parker at Laura.Parker@h-gac.com.
Friends Group Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Support Freeport Friends of the Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Crafty Readers: 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco, Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free; final day. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Thursday
2023 BCFA Membership Meal: 7 p.m. at the auditorium at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $45 annual membership, $400 lifetime membership. Register for membership at www.bcfa.org or pay at the door. Call 979-849-6416.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 8 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to see the bluebonnets. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Adult Craft Evening: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Spring Flower Craft. Call 979-922-1905.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Kid Craft: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Paper wreath making. Call 979-233-3622.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free; final day. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
“Anna in the Tropics”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and April 21-22, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 23 at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. It is 1929 in Ybor City, Florida. A Cuban-American family working in a cigar factory eagerly awaits the arrival of their new lector, Juan Julian, who has been hired to read to the family during their long days of rolling cigars. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Adult Murder Mystery Lock-In: 6:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Five teams must track down a missing item and solve each murder before time runs out. Mysteries revolve around Edgar Allen Poe in honor of National Poetry Month. Space is limited; advance registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Style show presented by Madeline’s Boutique in West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
