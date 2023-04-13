Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
2023 BCFA Membership Meal: 7 p.m. at the auditorium at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $45 annual membership, $400 lifetime membership. Register online for your membership at www.bcfa.org or pay at the door. Call 979-849-6416.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 8 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to see the bluebonnets. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Community Foundation fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Jackson Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332; Angleton Chili’s, 2417 N. Velasco St.; and Alvin Chili’s, 134 N. Bypass 35. Mention promotion while ordering and 15 percent of ticket proceeds goes to the Community Foundation of Brazoria County. Call 979-848-2628.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Adult Craft Evening: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Spring Flower Craft. Call 979-922-1905.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Kid Craft: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Paper wreath making. Call 979-233-3622.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free; final day. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Friday
“Anna in the Tropics”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and April 21, 22, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 23 at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. It is 1929 in Ybor City, Florida. A Cuban-American family working in a cigar factory eagerly awaits the arrival of their new lector, Juan Julian, who has been hired to read to the family during their long days of rolling cigars. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Adult Murder Mystery Lock-In: 6:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Five teams must track down a missing item and solve each murder before time runs out. Mysteries revolve around Edgar Allen Poe in honor of National Poetry Month. Space is limited; advance registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Style show presented by Madeline’s Boutique in West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Brazosport College Choir Concert: 8 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission; no ticket needed. Call 979-230-3156.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Crafty Readers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. “Raybot & Weebot” by Adam F. Watkins. Call 979-798-2372.
Saturday
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show: 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Featuring Hello Texas Band, Jody Cameron, Bone Yard, Jim Black, Bad Bob, Larry Schoppe, Brett Bousley. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
BAM! Brazosport Arts in Media Festival: 10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Showcasing animation and short films created by high school and university students from across the globe. Free workshops. Information at www.bam-festival.org.
World Premiere Play Festival: 8 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday and April 22 at Seidule Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Showcase of staged readings of new, groundbreaking plays from some of the most talented writers in the country. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-230-3000 or visit brazosport.edu/programs/academics/Theatre/tickets.
Alden Ball Fundraising Gala: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Admission $75 or full tables available to purchase. Businesses interested in sponsorships should contact director@ljhistory.org or call 979-297-1570.
Titanic Day: 3 to 8 p.m. at Alvin Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 800 W Sidnor St. Free. Learn interesting facts, receive a boarding pass of one of the passengers, see the document by the captain of the Carpathia and read his specific details of that fateful night. Get a tour of the museum, and at the end, receive either an obituary or a news article with details of your passenger. Call 281-824-4339.
Memorial Garden Dedication: 2 p.m. at Memorial Garden and History Center, 1800 N. Downing, Angleton. Ceremony to add names of students and staff of Angleton ISD who have passed away while enrolled or employed since 2017. Call 979-848-7993.
Zumba In The Park: 9 a.m. at Dunbar Park, 400 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free class for all women. Call 832-775-4500.
Saturday Family STEM: 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Protect a potato chip. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Fun Day: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Tabletop games. Call 979-233-3622.
Warriors Book Celebration: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Enjoy games, crafts, activities and more based on book series by Erin Hunt. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen advisory Group: 4 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Fun Day: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. DIY crazy slime. Call 979-345-3394.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
