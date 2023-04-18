Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swamp Shack, 111 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Guest speaker Terri Willis CEO of Brazoria County Dream Center will update on programs and services provided post covid throughout Brazoria County. RSVP needed. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
“Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel” Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and younger. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Mary Hall at 713-299-5390.
Senior Program: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at B.R. Hester Complex Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Games, crafts, lunch, guest speakers and more for everyone 60 and older. Call 979-265-8392.
Community Association Meeting: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Share with anyone who may have Parkinson’s and ask them to attend. Water and coffee provided. Call Carolyn Kent at 979-297-8739.
Fun-Timer’s Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
World Premiere Play Festival: 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at Brazosport College Seidule Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Showcase of staged readings of new, groundbreaking plays from some of the most talented writers in the country. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-230-3000 or visit brazosport.edu/programs/academics/Theatre/tickets.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco, Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker James K. Pierce discusses his book, “Pecan Lake.” Free admission; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Columbia Cemetery Association Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at Columbia Historical Museum Conference Room, 247 E. Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. A new slate of officers will be inducted and new board members will be voted on. Call 979-418-1410.
Friends of the Community Food Pantry Meeting: 7 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 227 S. Chenango St., Angleton. Open to public; election of board is on the agenda. Call Helen Patterson at 979-848-0477.
Family Gardening Club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Learn some helpful gardening tips. Call 979-548-2567.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Decorate your own plant pots; all supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Friday
San Jacinto Festival: 5 p.m. at West Columbia American Legion Hall, 219 Veterans Park Drive. Barbecue cook-off, beer garden, food vendors, kids games/activities, and Andi Holleman and Larry Jo Taylor Band in concert and more. Call 979-345-3921.
“Anna in the Tropics”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. It is 1929 in Ybor City, Florida. A Cuban-American family working in a cigar factory eagerly awaits the arrival of their new lector, Juan Julian, who has been hired to read to the family during their long days of rolling cigars. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
JDS Give Back Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Free event with carnival, live bands, barbecue cook-off, vendors, and cornhole tournament. Visit www.jdsgivebackfestival.com or call 979-233-2223.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $12 plates. Call-in orders for delivery to West Columbia, Brazoria and Sweeny by 10 a.m. or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
Aggie Muster 2023: 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Brazoria County A&M Club honors fellow Aggies who have passed away during the year. Guest speaker state Rep. Cody Vasut. Call Reagan Martin at 979-299-9036.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
