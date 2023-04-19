Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
World Premiere Play Festival: 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Brazosport College Seidule Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Showcase of staged readings of new, groundbreaking plays from some of the most talented writers in the country. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-230-3000 or visit brazosport.edu/programs/academics/Theatre/tickets.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco, Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker James K. Pierce discusses his book, “Pecan Lake.” Free admission; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Candidate forum: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Conference Room, 209 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Hear from candidates for Brazoria City Council, Columbia-Brazoria ISD board of trustees and Port Freeport. Each candidate will be given 3 to 5 minutes for introduction followed by a question-and-answer session. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-6100.
Columbia Cemetery Association Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at Columbia Historical Museum Conference Room, 247 E. Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. A new slate of officers will be inducted and new board members will be voted on. Call 979-418-1410.
Friends of the Community Food Pantry Meeting: 7 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 227 S. Chenango St., Angleton. Open to public; election of board is on the agenda. Call Helen Patterson at 979-848-0477.
Family Gardening Club: 6 to 7 p.m at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Learn some helpful gardening tips. Call 979-548-2567.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Decorate your own plant pots; all supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Candidates Forum: 6 p.m. at Shepherd of the Heart Church, 12005 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Candidates from Pearland and Brazoria County have been invited. Email president@psimuomega.com.
Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. play begins at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. 979-798-1666.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Friday
San Jacinto Festival: 5 p.m. at West Columbia American Legion Hall, 219 Veterans Park Drive. Barbecue cook-off, beer garden, food vendors, kids games/activities, and Andi Holleman and Larry Jo Taylor Band in concert and more. Call 979-345-3921.
“Anna in the Tropics”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. It is 1929 in Ybor City, Florida. A Cuban-American family working in a cigar factory eagerly awaits the arrival of their new lector, Juan Julian, who has been hired to read to the family during their long days of rolling cigars. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
JDS Give Back Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Free event with carnival, live bands, barbecue cook-off, vendors, and cornhole tournament. Visit www.jdsgivebackfestival.com or call 979-233-2223.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow, Lake Jackson. Free pizza, popcorn, and water; open to public. Call 979-297-2667.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $12 plates. Call-in orders for delivery to West Columbia, Brazoria and Sweeny by 10 a.m. or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
Aggie Muster 2023: 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Brazoria County A&M Club honors fellow Aggies who have passed away during the year. Guest speaker state Rep. Cody Vasut. Call Reagan Martin at 979-299-9036.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
LBX Fly-In: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, Highway 288 at CR 220, between Angleton and Lake Jackson. Fun, free, family event celebrating planes, trains, tractors and automobiles. Food trucks, aircraft judging, precision-landing contest, classic cars, antique tractors, RC aircraft, model trains. door prizes and raffles. Special guests. Call 979-849-5755.
West Columbia Rotary Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Live Auction: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion 213 N. 14th St., West Columbia. $20 plates. Benefits student scholarships, Columbia United, Boy Scouts and other community projects. Call 979-481-0988.
San Jacinto Festival: 6:30 a.m. 5K/1K, 10 a.m. parade, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. trade days, Belle coronation, car show, local entertainment, cookoff awards, food and more. Events at American Legion grounds and around City Hall. Contact the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 979-345-3921 or westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges Takeout Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. $20 lunches; to buy tickets or for more Migration Celebration information see www.migrationcelebration.org. Call Richard Schaffhausen at 281-630-0280.
Adopt-A-Beach Clean Up: 9 a.m. at Stahlman Park and Quintana Beach County Park. Help get rid of trash and litter along the beach. Dress for the weather; bring plenty of water. Free meal after. Call 979-864-1541.
36th annual 500 Club Banquet: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Event Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Scholarships awarded to graduates from Angleton, Bay City, Brazosport, Columbia-Brazoria, Sweeny and Van Vleck ISDs. Tickets $40 adults, $20 youth. Call 979-417-3452 or 979-236-0830.
Earth Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazosport Museum Of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring community partners, experiments and Earth-themed projects. Free; open to public. Call 979-265-7661.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Public Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Public invited to a presentation on growing orchids by Katherine Skinner Brown; RSVP at lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com. Call 979-265-2338.
Teen Lock In: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Ages 12 to 18 must preregister and have a signed permission slip to attend a night of noodle wars and capture the flag. Call 979-864-1519.
Fishing 101: 10 a.m. to noon at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Ages 5 to 17 can learn casting techniques, equipment and tools, knots and tackle assembly, proper fish handling, fish identification, fishing safety and regulations. $5 fee payable in person, by phone or at campriverside.org. Call 979-245-0340 or 979-323-1660.
Big Band Dance: 7 p.m. at Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Jazz and swing dance. Tickets $25 adults, $15 students, available at the music department, administrative office or at bidpal.net/bigband2023. Call 281-756-3600.
Kids Reel Big Fish Event: 9 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring sunscreen, hat, lawn chair and fishing gear for a great catch and release event. First 100 registered kids receive a free fishing pole. Call 979-292-0100.
Spring Festival: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Angleton Christian School, 976 CR 44. Color run at 8 a.m., all other events at 10 a.m. Games, tournaments, sweet shop, candy land, dessert dash, kids auction, online auction, barbecue dinner, vendors and more. Free event. Contact Susan at 979-864-3842 or sharriman@acs4me.org.
Wellness Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Learn about assistance programs and resources available. Email april@healthandhunger.org.
South Brazoria Democrats: 9:30 a.m. at the Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Van training in Pearland to follow. Call 409-767-0898.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
