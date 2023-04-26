Today
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Adult DIY: 5 to 6 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Jewelry making. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Non Profit Expo Lunch: 11 a.m. at The Springs Sycamore Hall, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. $35 at the door or $30 in advance; sponsor opportunities available. Event to showcase non-profit partners of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6443.
Trifecta: 7 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Enjoy live music and refreshments. Call Kim Freeman at 979-824-3725.
Teen Anime Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Anime-themed activities. Call 979-265-4582.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Fishermen and the Dragon” by Kirk Wallace Johnson. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Food Distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362.
Friday
Freeport Riverfest: 5 to 10 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 21 N. Brazosport Blvd. Featuring Zenzio, The Homeboyz, Jase Martin, La Fila 8, Selena Tribute in concert. Fireworks, vendors, petting zoo, crocodile encounter, boat races, cornhole tournament, kids inflatables, cookoffs and more. Call 979-233-6061 or visit freeport.tx.us.
Jazz Band and Jazz Singers Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission; no ticket needed. Call 979-230-3156.
Spring 2023 College & Military Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoswood High School main campus back hallway, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Two-year colleges, four year universities, trade schools, and the armed forces will be in attendance. Email Cindy Schwebel at cschwebel@brazosportisd.net.
19th annual River’s End BBQ Cook-Off: 9 a.m. at River’s End Volunteer Fire Department, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Registration, setup and cooking starts. Call Johnetta Herron at 979-418-7007 or Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010.
Mother-Son Glow Dance: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at B.R. Hester Complex, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. $35 per couple and $10 additional child; limited number of tickets will be sold. Party favors, dancing, DJ, finger foods and photographer. Email latinawomeninleadership2009@gmail.com.
“Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel”s Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Members free, $5 nonmembers, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Art League People’s Choice Reception: 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Public welcome. Winners announced during reception. Call 979-265-7661.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Tats For Tails: 5 to 7 p.m. at Seven Souls Tattoo, 20 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Tattoo and piercings for $40 with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the SPCA. Call 979-871-9115.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
April 29
Migration Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Butterfly encounter, raptor experience, marsh buggy tour, archery and rifle shooting, van tours, kayaking, nature activities, exhibitors, food trucks and “Birds of Prey” show. Visit migrationcelebration.org.
19th Annual River’s End BBQ Cook Off: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River’s End Volunteer Fire Department, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. $15 brisket plates, silent auction and raffle. Call Johnetta Herron at 979-418-7007 or Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010.
Old Guy Surf Reunion: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Join Texas surfers as they honor those who have gone before. Vendors, food trucks, music, silent auction, bake sale, kids activities, paddle out and bonfire. Free to public. Call 979-233-1531.
Surfside Marina Crawfish Fest: nNoon to 6 p.m. at Surfside Marina, 827 Gulf Road, Surfside. Taste the competition crawfish cookoff, band and vendors; proceeds benefit volunteer fire department. Call 979-230-9400.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Broad Street and East Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Take-out dinners only for $15. All proceeds are for scholarships for Columbia High School seniors and humanitarian projects. Call Janet Wilson at 979-345-2808 or Jeanie Cobb at 979-864-6114.
Summer Job Hiring Event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions, 206 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Ages 16 to 24 welcome to connect with employers who will be on site and have jobs to fill. Contact 979-297-6400 or lakejackson@wrksolutions.com.
Cowboy Way Of Life: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Hands-on demonstrations, crafts and more. Admission is free and open to public; parking will be at the back entrance. Presented by Brazoria County Historical Museum. Call 979-864-1208.
St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Fun Run/Walk: Registration at 7:30 a.m., race at 8 a.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. $25 per person. Free T-shirt to first 50 participants. Call 979-285-1823 or email emelda.moreno@common spirit.org.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fort-building fun. Call 979-548-2567.
World Tai Chi Day: 10 a.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences lawn, 400 College Drive, Clute. Free and open to all ages; no experience necessary. Call Laura Mergenhagen at 979-236-3155 or visit NeiWaiChiaMartialArts.com.
Teen Advisory Board: 3 to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teen volunteer opportunities. Call 979-798-2372.
Storywalk: All-day event at Dickey Park, 813 W. Mulberry, Angleton. Read “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin while walking the trail. Call 979-864-1519.
Planetarium Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Accidental Astronauts.” Explore the sun, Earth and moon with a witty spaceship computer as navigator and guide. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.