Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Freeport Riverfest: 5 to 10 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Featuring Zenzio, The Homeboyz, Jase Martin, La Fila 8, Selena Tribute in concert. Vendors, petting zoo, Crocodile Encounter, boat races, cornhole tournament, kids inflatables, cookoffs and more. Call 979-233-6061 or visit freeport.tx.us.
Ribeye Benefit: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Old Ocean Masonic Lodge #1284, 401 N. Main St., Sweeny. $15 plates include 10-ounce ribeye, sides and dessert. Takeout only. Call 979-548-2570.
Jazz Band and Jazz Singers Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free; no ticket needed. Call 979-230-3156.
Spring 2023 College and Military Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoswood High School main campus back hallway, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Includes two-year colleges, four-year universities, trade schools and the armed forces. Email Cindy Schwebel at cschwebel@brazosportisd.net.
19th annual River’s End BBQ Cook-Off: 9 a.m. at River’s End Volunteer Fire Department, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Registration, setup and cooking starts. Call Johnetta Herron at 979-418-7007 or Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010.
Mother-Son Glow Dance: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at B.R. Hester Complex, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. $35 per couple and $10 additional child; limited number of tickets sold. Party favors, dancing, DJ, finger foods and photographer. Email latinawomenin leadership2009@gmail.com.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel.” Members free, $5 nonmembers, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Tats For Tails: 5 to 7 p.m. at Seven Souls Tattoo, 20 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Tattoo and piercings for $40; portion of proceeds going directly to the SPCA. Call 979-871-9115.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Saturday
Migration Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Butterfly encounter, raptor experience, marsh buggy tour, archery and rifle shooting, van tours, kayaking, nature activities, exhibitors, food trucks and “Birds of Prey” show. Visit migrationcelebration.org.
19th annual River’s End BBQ Cook Off: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River’s End Volunteer Fire Department, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. $15 brisket plates, silent auction and raffle. Call Johnetta Herron at 979-418-7007 or Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010.
Old Guy Surf Reunion: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Join Texas surfers as they honor those who have gone before. Vendors, food trucks, music, silent auction, bake sale, kids activities, paddle out and bonfire. Free to public. Call 979-233-1531.
Surfside Marina Crawfish Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. at Surfside Marina, 827 Gulf Road, Surfside. Taste the competition crawfish cookoff, band and vendors; proceeds benefit volunteer fire department. Call 979-230-9400.
Bingo fundraiser for Marco Ayala: 5 to 9 p.m. at GMZ Event Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. $10 presale, $15 at the door, $1 games. Daubers available to purchase, concession and great prizes. Benefits family of man with aggressive brain cancer. Call 979-285-4925.
Kids Fishing Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free. Fishing, hot dogs, giveaways, trophies and a chance to win a kayak. Digital registration form and liability waiver must be signed to participate. Call 512-900-0137.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Broad Street and East Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Take-out dinners only for $15. All proceeds are for scholarships for Columbia High School seniors and humanitarian projects. Call Janet Wilson at 979-345-2808 or Jeanie Cobb at 979-864-6114.
Summer Job Hiring Event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions, 206 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Ages 16 to 24 welcome to connect with employers who will be on site and have jobs to fill. Contact 979-297-6400 or lakejackson@wrksolutions.com.
Cowboy Up: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Hands-on demonstrations, crafts and more. Admission is free and open to public; parking will be at the back entrance. Presented by Brazoria County Historical Museum. Call 979-864-1208.
St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Fun Run/Walk: Registration at 7:30 a.m., race at 8 a.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. $25 per person. Free T-shirt to first 50 participants. Call 979-285-1823.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fort-building fun. Call 979-548-2567.
World Tai Chi Day: 10 a.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences lawn, 400 College Drive, Clute. Free; open to all ages. No experience necessary. Call Laura Mergenhagen at 979-236-3155 or visit NeiWaiChiaMartialArts.com.
Teen Advisory Board: 3 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teen volunteer opportunities. Call 979-798-2372.
Storywalk: All-day event at Dickey Park, 813 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Read “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin while walking the trail. Call 979-864-1519.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Accidental Astronauts.” Explore the sun, Earth and moon with a witty spaceship computer as navigator and guide. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Sunday
St. Joseph’s Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s on the Brazos Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Live auction, bake sale, cake walk, bingo, kolaches, kids games, silent auction, $15 barbecue plates; dine in or to-go. Call 979-798-2288.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.