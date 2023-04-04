Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Quarterly Membership Meeting: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Speaker will Patrick Jankowski, senior vice president of research at the Greater Houston partnership. $30 members, $50 nonmembers; table sponsorships available to purchase. Email GabeW@eda.bc.com.
Pinwheel Ceremonies: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Precinct 4, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia. Bring awareness of the children who were victims of abuse in 2022. Call 979-308-4576.
Preschool Storytime and Egg Hunt: 11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Springtime stories followed by an egg hunt sponsored by Sweeny Community Library Association.Geared toward ages 3-5, but everyone welcome. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 N. Velasco, Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Edible Book Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Create a food item inspired by books, a favorite tale or a love for reading. Call 979-798-2372.
Teen DIY: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Making friendship bracelets. Call 979-233-3622.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Early Childhood Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Join Ms. Katherine for stories, music, and fun. Best for Early Childhood ages 0-5. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
Maundy Thursday: 6:30 p.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Remember the Last Supper with Jesus in the Upper Room; Share in Holy Communion; Service of shadows and darkness. Call 979-265-2362.
Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Spring Into Health: 2 to 4 p.m. at Masterson Park, 101 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free blood pressure, oxygen, and blood sugar checks, onsite vaccinations, health education, vision and hearing testing, WIC, medication assistance, water lab, and STD consultation. Easter egg hunt and photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Call 979-864-1600.
Citywide Easter Egg Hunt: 6:30 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Age groups divided by crawlers (parents allowed to help), 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Call 979-265-2541.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Pesticide Private Applicator Training: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. $50 per person. For individuals seeking pesticide license. Registration required. Call 979-864-1558 or register at www.brazoria.agrilife.org.
Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble: 8:30 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Flashlight egg scramble for adults 18 and older, 900 limited spots. $15 tickets available at the Rec Center. Call 979-297-4533.
Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Special communion service. Call 979-297-03046.
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Pinkerton’s BBQ in Houston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Shop Local Expo: 4 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Booths for local and home-based businesses or nonprofit organizations looking to fundraise. Contact 979-388-5268 or brazosportpaper@gmail.com.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Varner-Hogg’s Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Games, vendors, photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, egg hunt divided by age groups. Free admission. Call 979-345-4656.
Good Friday: Noon at Oyster Creek United Methodist Church, 2722 FM 523, Freeport. The Passion of Christ from the Gospel of John. Call 979-265-2362.
Good Friday Service: Noon at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Special service on the most solemn day of the church year. Call 979-297-3046.
Good Friday Night Of Worship: 6 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Joan Bell at 979-285-1914 or joan.bell@brhstx.org.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Christ In The Passover: 6:15 p.m. at Cornerstone of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Everyone is welcome to a presentation by Jews for Jesus demonstrating the link between the Jewish passover and Jesus’ Last Supper. Call 979-798-1580.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Contact Peter Kohler at 855-975-3594 or pkohler@gulfcoast.net.
Saturday
Spring Family Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Car show, Easter egg hunt, bbq plates, farmers market, craft vendors, motorcycle run, and much more. Free admission to public. Call Andrew Kanter at 979-481-7035 or Danny Jacobs at 979-215-1067.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon at the Lighthouse UPC, 501 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Free for all children; must bring own basket. Call 979-345-3354.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Jesus Jamboree: 10:45 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free family fun. Egg hunt for ages 3 to sixth grade. Call 979-798-1580.
Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Free event for all; registration needed at yoursecondfamily.churchcenter.com. Breakfast to be served. Call 979-849-7220.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Public Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Public invited to a presentation on growing orchids by Katherine Skinner Brown; RSVP at lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com. Call 979-265-2338.
