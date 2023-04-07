Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Varner-Hogg’s Easter Egg Hunt: Noon to 4 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Games, vendors, photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, egg hunt divided by age groups. Free admission. Call 979-345-4656.
Operation Christmas Child: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Father’s House Church and Village Community Center, 7227 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Rain or shine event will include $12 barbecue plates, silent auction, carnival and cake walk. Call 979-292-0733.
Easter Eggs-Stravaganza: CANCELED at Le Tulle Park, 1135 S. Highway 35, Bay City. Call 979-323-1660 or email parksrec@cityofbaycity.org.
Good Friday Service: 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2667.
Good Friday: Noon at Oyster Creek United Methodist Church, 2722 FM 523, Freeport. The Passion of Christ from the Gospel of John. Call 979-265-2362.
Good Friday Service: noon at 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Special service on the most solemn day of the church year. Call 979-297-3046.
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”: 7 p.m. today and Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
Good Friday Night Of Worship: 6 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Joan Bell at 979-285-1914 or joan.bell@brhstx.org.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Christ In The Passover: 6:15 p.m. at Cornerstone of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Everyone is welcome to a presentation by Jews for Jesus demonstrating the link between the Jewish passover and Jesus’ Last Supper. Call 979-798-1580.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Contact Peter Kohler at 855-975-3594 or pkohler@gulfcoast.net.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Saturday
Spring Family Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Car show, Easter egg hunt, bbq plates, farmers market, craft vendors, motorcycle run, and much more. Free admission to public. Call Andrew Kanter at 979-481-7035 or Danny Jacobs at 979-215-1067.
3rd annual Downtown Freeport Easter Egg Bash: 1 p.m. at 209 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Different age group egg hunt with candy and prizes, DJ playing kids music, free hot dogs. Call 979-665-0008.
Easter Egg Hunt: 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 9210 Highway 35, Van Vleck. All kids under 12 welcome; refreshments provided. Call 979-245-8611.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon at the Lighthouse UPC, 501 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Free for all children; must bring own basket. Call 979-345-3354.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Jesus Jamboree: 10:45 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free family fun. Egg hunt for ages 3 to sixth grade. Call 979-798-1580.
Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Free event for all; registration needed at yoursecondfamily.churchcenter.com. Breakfast to be served. Call 979-849-7220.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Public Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Public invited to a presentation on growing orchids by Katherine Skinner Brown; RSVP at lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com. Call 979-265-2338.
Sunday
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson, 404 Azalea St. Call 979-297-3046.
Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Gather outside by the cross as we watch the Easter sunrise together and celebrate Jesus’ resurrection followed by a continental breakfast. Call 979-265-2362.
Easter Sunday Service With Holy Communion: 8 and 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2667.
Easter Sunrise Service: 6 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6818.
Easter Worship: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Call 979-265-2362.
Easter Worship: 9 a.m. at Oyster Creek United Methodist Church, 2722 FM 523, Freeport. Call 979-265-2362.
Prayer In The Park: 10 a.m. at Maclean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Bring lawn chairs and cooler, dress comfortably, fun games and crafts for kids. Call Pastor BL and Brenda George at 979-665-7712.
Monday
Sweeny Community Forum: 6 p.m. at First Methodist Church Family Life Center, E. First St., Sweeny. Moderated forum for local political candidates, status reports provided by city, school and hospital districts, and meet and greet. Email agatha_a_sanchez@yahoo.com.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
12 -Week Parenting Course: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free program. Call 979-388-6519 to get registered for your first class.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gulf Coast Center, 101 Tigner Drive, Angleton. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center next to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes; $5 a month. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
