Saturday
Spring Family Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Car show, Easter egg hunt, bbq plates, farmers market, craft vendors, motorcycle run, and much more. Free admission to public. Call Andrew Kanter at 979-481-7035 or Danny Jacobs at 979-215-1067.
3rd annual Downtown Freeport Easter Egg Bash: 1 p.m. at 209 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Different age group egg hunt with candy and prizes, DJ playing kids music, free hot dogs. Call 979-665-0008.
Easter Egg Hunt: 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 9210 Highway 35, Van Vleck. All kids under 12 welcome; refreshments provided. Call 979-245-8611.
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”: 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon at the Lighthouse UPC, 501 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Free for all children; must bring own basket. Call 979-345-3354.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Jesus Jamboree: 10:45 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free family fun. Egg hunt for ages 3 to sixth grade. Call 979-798-1580.
Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Free event for all; registration needed at yoursecondfamily.churchcenter.com. Breakfast to be served. Call 979-849-7220.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Public Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Public invited to a presentation on growing orchids by Katherine Skinner Brown; RSVP at lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com. Call 979-265-2338.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Sunday
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson, 404 Azalea St. Call 979-297-3046.
Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Gather outside by the cross as we watch the Easter sunrise together and celebrate Jesus’ resurrection followed by a continental breakfast. Call 979-265-2362.
Easter Sunday Service With Holy Communion: 8 and 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2667.
Easter Sunrise Service: 6 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6818.
Easter Worship: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Call 979-265-2362.
Easter Worship: 9 a.m. at Oyster Creek United Methodist Church, 2722 FM 523, Freeport. Call 979-265-2362.
Prayer In The Park: 10 a.m. at Maclean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Bring lawn chairs and cooler, dress comfortably, fun games and crafts for kids. Call Pastor BL and Brenda George at 979-665-7712.
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”: 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit: 2 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Monday
Sweeny Community Forum: 6 p.m. at First Methodist Church Family Life Center, E. First St., Sweeny. Moderated forum for local political candidates, status reports provided by city, school and hospital districts, and meet and greet. Email agatha_a_sanchez@yahoo.com.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
12 -Week Parenting Course: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free program. Call 979-388-6519 to get registered for your first class.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gulf Coast Center, 101 Tigner Drive, Angleton. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center next to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes; $5 a month. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free; final day. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Tuesday
Agricultural Symposium 2023: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Organized by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, Brazoria County. $20 includes lunch. Visit brazoria.agrilife.org/event/agricultural-symposium-2018/ to register or for information. Call 979-864-1558.
Kid’s Activity: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Learn and play with a variety of robot STEM toys. Recommended for ages 5-11. Call 979-265-4582.
Chicks To Children: 5 to p.m at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Presentation about the chicks we have hatched this past month and share about the world of chickens. Call 979-548-2567.
“Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Members are free, $5 nonmembers, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Adulting 101: 6:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn how to create resumes and cover letters. Call 979-864-1519.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Teen Advisory Meeting: 4 to 5 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Baby Signs and Rhymes: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Sign language, lapsit rhymes and songs designed for ages 0-18 months. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Community Health Network, 905 N. Gulf Boulevard, Freeport. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
