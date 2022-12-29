Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazoria National Wildlife Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day at 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Activities for young and old. Call Richard Schaffhausen at 281-630-0280.
Friday
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
New Year’s Eve
Bet on the Arts Casino Night & Gala: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, casino games, BYOB, a DJ and dance floor, photo booth, party favors and ball drop at midnight. Gambling and gambling activities simulations only; cash and prizes of tangible value will not be awarded. Cocktail attire is recommended. Call 979-265-7661 of visit bcfas.org.
New Year’s Day
Polar Plunge: 10 a.m. at the intersection of Whelk Street and Beach Drive, Surfside. Plunge into the Gulf to start 2023. Don’t forget a towel. Free; open to the public. Call 979-233-1531.
First Day Hike: 10 a.m. at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Leisurely walk to 1.5-mile trail of tales and read “Let’s Go on a Hike” by Katrina Liu. Call 979-245-0340.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.