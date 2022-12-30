Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Brazoria National Wildlife Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day at 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Activities for young and old. Call Richard Schaffhausen at 281-630-0280.
New Year’s Eve
Bet on the Arts Casino Night & Gala: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, casino games, BYOB, a DJ and dance floor, photo booth, party favors and ball drop at midnight. Gambling and gambling activities are simulations only; cash and prizes of tangible value will not be awarded. Cocktail attire is recommended. Call 979-265-7661 of visit bcfas.org.
New Year’s Day
Polar Plunge: 10 a.m. at the intersection of Whelk Street and Beach Drive, Surfside. Plunge into the Gulf to start 2023. Don’t forget a towel. Free and open to the public. Call 979-233-1531.
First Day Hike: 10 a.m. at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Leisurely walk to 1.5-mile trail of tales and read “Let’s Go on a Hike” by Katrina Liu. Call 979-245-0340.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.