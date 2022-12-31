Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
New Year’s Eve
Bet on the Arts Casino Night & Gala: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, casino games, BYOB, a DJ and dance floor, photo booth, party favors and ball drop at midnight. Gambling and gambling activities are simulations only; cash and prizes of tangible value will not be awarded. Cocktail attire is recommended. Call 979-265-7661 of visit bcfas.org.
Brazoria National Wildlife Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Activities for young and old. Call Richard Schaffhausen at 281-630-0280.
New Year’s Day
Polar Plunge: 10 a.m. at the intersection of Whelk Street and Beach Drive, Surfside. Plunge into the Gulf to start 2023. Don’t forget a towel. Free and open to the public. Call 979-233-1531.
First Day Hike: 10 a.m. at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Leisurely walk to 1.5-mile trail of tales and read “Let’s Go on a Hike” by Katrina Liu. Call 979-245-0340.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Tuesday
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Presenting “Galileo’s Telescope.” Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission $5 adults, $3 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Off The Hook Crochet and Knit Group: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Senior Adult Social Club: 6:30 p.m. at Wayside Pub, 106 This Way St., Lake Jackson. For 50 and older; RSVP requested. Call 979-864-0044.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
S’Cool Creators: 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Tuesday: 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Tween Scene: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction. Call 979-239-8497.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Life Drawing: 2 to 4 p.m. at Brazosport Art League Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Sketch, doodle or even just observe the process in a fun, low-stress environment. Call 979-265-7661.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7:15 p.m. at West Brazos VFW 8551, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James at gjames4488@yahoo.com or 979-236-3248.
