Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Wednesday
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays throughout February at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
The Freeport Project Open House: 4 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Provide public with information about progress with improvements to the existing hurricane flood protection system in Freeport area. Email S2GFreeport@usace.army.mil or call Bobby Petty at 817-564-5872.
State of the County: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Presented by Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. Table sponsorships available. Members $30, prospective members $40. Register at edabc.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/108. Call 979-848-0560.
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to West End Marina/Galveston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Book Club: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra League: 10 a.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Coffee program with conductor Brian Casey; free to public. Call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Solute to Taylor Hall Jr. a member of The Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame; members are encouraged to dress western. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “Fiesta de le Musica” concert features a tour of the colorful music of Mexico, Cuba, Spain, Puerto Rico, Brazil and more. Tickets $30 adults, seniors/veterans $22 and children $15. Call 979-230-3156 of visit bcfas.org.
Galentine’s Girls Day Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shopping, sipping and socializing at the following locations: Carta Valley Market, Flowers and Gifts by Mary Lee, Harper’s Mercantile, Lady Bug Gifts, Lucy Goose Market, Not Forgotten, Madeline’s, Turquoise Saddle, Boutique at Wells Florist, Wintle & Co., donate canned goods for Columbia Methodist Church food pantry to win a prize, 979-345-3921.
Take Your Child To The Library: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. All-day crafts or visit the storywalk at Maclean Park, 93 Lake Road. Call 979-415-2590.
Annual Citrus And Fruit Tree Sale: Purchase items online Saturday and Sunday at txmg.org/brazoria. Pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 to 11 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 902 S. Downing Road; pickup scheduled at time of purchase. Oranges, grapefruit, satsuma, apples, pear, peach, limes and lemon, as well as select avocado, blueberry, blackberry, fig, olives, plum and more. Call Sandy Shanks at 979-248-8257.
