Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Brazoria County Master Gardeners plant pickup: 9 a.m. to noon today and Saturday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road. Fruit and citrus trees. Checks and credit cards only. Call 979-864-1558.
Lora Marie Bernard discusses Monroe Edwards: Noon at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave. Learn about notorious Brazoria County scoundrel from early Texas. Admission $3 children, military and seniors, $5 adults includes exhibits and speaking engagements. RSVP by Thursday to historicalmuseum@freeport.tx.us. Call 979-233-0066.
Pink Lady Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Individual tickets are $25. Call Kari Schroeter at 979-548-1877.
30th annual Auxiliary Benefit Concert: 7 to 10 p.m. at FUMC Family Life Center, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Doc Rogers Family and Friends Dinner and Dance helps raise money for the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Auxiliary equipment purchases. Event is sold out. Call 979-848-9120.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie, popcorn, pizza and drink. Call 979-297-2667.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Saturday
VOW22 Veteran Suicide Prevention Hike: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Free and open to the public. Vendors, moonwalks, food trucks, live band and more. Call 979-235-7588.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show” : 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Feeding Hearts Volunteer and Donor Appreciation: 5:30 p.m. at TownePlace Suites By Marriott, 1003 W. Highway 332, Clute. RSVP needed for a chili dinner. Call 979-997-6276.
Bake sale/Show and Tell: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marina Park, Twin Lakes Boulevard West, Columbia Lakes. New animal rescue, Ray’s Animal Planet, hosts first fundraiser in quest for 501©3 status. Email raysanimalplanet@gmail.com.
Catch Some Love: 9 a.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Create Valentine sun catchers, dream catchers and more. Register for ages 6 to 8 at choosebc.info/YouthEnrichment. Call 979-230-3600.
Her Knight: A Princess Ball: 6 p.m. at Angleton Parks and Recreation, 1601 N. Valderas St. Father-Daughter Ball with refreshments, music, dancing; each princess will receive a digital photo and treat box. Tickets $35 member couples or $15 single; $45 nonmember or $15 single. Call 979-849-4364.
Rosenwald School Open House: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rosenwald School, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Bring family and friends to see what early school looked like and hear story of Charlie Brown while enjoying the choir from Trinity House of Worship. Call 979-345-6125.
Valentine Dance: 7 to 11 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Dinner and dance with a DJ. Admission $25 per person. Call 979-798-2288.
Sunday
Super Bowl dinner fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Fundraiser for West Columbia Chapter St. John’s Masonic Lodge 5 AF&AM. Pulled pork stuffed baked potatoes $10, bake sale. Dine in or carry out. Call 979-345-3929.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Market In The Park: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Fresh produce, canned goods, sweets, artisan foods and food trucks. Call 979-233-1531.
Monday
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Contact Layna Lewis at 979-864-1519 or laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Blue Star Program: 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Handing out of Blue Stars to active duty military family members. Call Gary Coleman at 979-297-4673.
Teen Valentine Envelopes: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
