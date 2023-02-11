Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
VOW22 Veteran Suicide Prevention Hike: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Free and open to the public. Vendors, moonwalks, food trucks, live band and more. Call 979-235-7588.
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 7:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Feeding Hearts Volunteer and Donor Appreciation: 5:30 p.m. at TownePlace Suites By Marriott, 1003 W. Highway 332, Clute. RSVP needed for a chili dinner. Call 979-997-6276.
Bake sale/Show and Tell: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marina Park, Twin Lakes Boulevard West, Columbia Lakes. New animal rescue, Ray’s Animal Planet, hosts first fundraiser in quest for 501©3 status. Email raysanimalplanet@gmail.com.
Catch Some Love: 9 a.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Create Valentine sun catchers, dream catchers and more. Register for ages 6 to 8 at choosebc.info/YouthEnrichment. Call 979-230-3600.
Her Knight: A Princess Ball: 6 p.m. at Angleton Parks and Recreation, 1601 N. Valderas St. Father-Daughter Ball with refreshments, music, dancing; each princess will receive a digital photo and treat box. Tickets $35 member couples or $15 single; $45 nonmember or $15 single. Call 979-849-4364.
Rosenwald School Open House: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rosenwald School, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Bring family and friends to see what early school looked like and hear story of Charlie Brown while enjoying the choir from Trinity House of Worship. Call 979-345-6125.
Valentine Dance: 7 to 11 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Dinner and dance with a DJ. Admission $25 per person. Call 979-798-2288.
Brazoria County Master Gardeners plant pickup: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road. Fruit and citrus trees. Checks and credit cards only. Call 979-864-1558.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Sunday
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18 at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Super Bowl dinner fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Fundraiser for West Columbia Chapter St. John’s Masonic Lodge 5 AF&AM. Pulled pork stuffed baked potatoes $10, bake sale. Dine in or carry out. Call 979-345-3929.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Market In The Park: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Fresh produce, canned goods, sweets, artisan foods and food trucks. Call 979-233-1531.
Monday
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Contact Layna Lewis at 979-864-1519 or laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing “Hollow Fires” by Samira Ahmed. Call 979-415-2590.
Blue Star Program: 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Handing out of Blue Stars to active duty military family members. Call Gary Coleman at 979-297-4673.
Teen Valentine Envelopes: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Legion Hall Ribbon-cutting: 10 a.m. American Legion Mattson-Ringgold Post 503, 219 Veterans Memorial Park Drive, West Columbia. Ribbon cutting for the refurbished facility. Call 979-345-3921.
Perler Bead Valentines: 6:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Have an evening of creative fun and make a Valentine out of Perler beads. This program is intended for adults. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olin Corp., 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie McCall at 979-529-3026 or tlmccall@olin.com.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Hunting the Depths of Orion: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Find the constellation Orion and its significance across cultures. $5 adults, $3 children, members free. Contact 979-265-7661 or TheCenter@bcfas.org.
Valentine’s Day banquet: 10:30 a.m. Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Valentine’s Day king and queen to be crowned. Music by Paul “Duke” Gamino. Banquet meal with brisket and gravy $8 per plate. Reservation required. Call 979-345-5955.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents. Call 979-476-8232.
