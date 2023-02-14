Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Legion Hall Ribbon-cutting: 10 a.m. American Legion Mattson-Ringgold Post 503, 219 Veterans Memorial Park Drive, West Columbia. Ribbon cutting for the refurbished facility. Call 979-345-3921.
Perler Bead Valentines: 6:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Have an evening of creative fun and make a Valentine out of Perler beads. This program is intended for adults. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olin Corp.n, 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie McCall at 979-529-3026 or tlmccall@olin.com.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Hunting the Depths of Orion: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Find the constellation Orion and its significance across cultures. $5 adults, $3 children, members free. Contact 979-265-7661 or TheCenter@bcfas.org.
Valentine’s Day banquet: 10:30 a.m. Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Valentine’s Day king and queen to be crowned. Music by Paul “Duke” Gamino. Banquet meal with brisket and gravy $8 per plate. Reservation required. Call 979-345-5955.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel meeting: 11 a.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Annual potLuck luncheon so bring a favorite dish to share. All members or prospective members invited. Contact Mary at 979-236-5544 or BARSPinfo@gmail.com
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse first floor voting room, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Contact Lacey Powell at 979-864-1695 or LaceyP@brazoria-county.com.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Circle The Wagons BBQ Cook-Off Registration: Event is March 24-25 at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $100 per team includes brisket, ribs and chicken; $20 jackpots for Friday are fajitas, drinks, you call it. Contact 979-482-3825 or ctw.bbq@gmail.com.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Thursday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Games and challenges inspired by Tiktok. Call 979-415-2590.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Gregg Dimmick. Free admission for members, $5 for non members; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to West End Marina/Galveston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Tony Jackson: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $25 adults, $20 children and BC students. Part of Back To Our Roots concert series. Call 979-230-3156.
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
