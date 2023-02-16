Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Elderly Safety And Fire Safety Tips: 3 to 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Games and challenges inspired by TikTok. Call 979-415-2590.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Table Top Games Petting Zoo: 4 to 6 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Gregg Dimmick. Free admission for members, $5 for non members; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to West End Marina/Galveston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.ma
Friday
Tony Jackson: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $25 adults, $20 children and BC students. Part of Back To Our Roots concert series. Call 979-230-3156.
Table Top Game Petting Zoo: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Fall in love with a table top game and check it out to take home. Call 979-798-2372.
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
BCFA Science Fair Public Showcase: 9:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
Dedication of the Koch & Casey Auditorium: 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Reception to follow at Buccaneer Band Hall. Call 979-730-7000.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Read In: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Cozy evening for teens ages 12 to 18 to bring a book, watch a movie, play games and more. School-appropriate pajamas; permission slips required with preregistration. Call 979-415-2590.
Mardi Gras Festival: Noon at Memorial Park, 296 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Parade from St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St. to Historic Downtown Freeport, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, a King Cake-eating contest and more. $10 all you can sample wristbands for the gumbo. Hosted by Freeport EDC. Call 979-871-0114
Mardi Gras Gumbo and Crawfish Cookoff 2023: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1654 N. Main St., Sweeny. Cook-off, Zydeco music, vendors, bingo, 5K run and parade. Call Nicky at 979-482-6998 or Abby at 979-235-0519.
History In Bricks: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free event with Lego creation station, STEM builds, face painting, costumed characters and more. Call 979-864-1208.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway. 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Sunday
Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony: 2 to 3 p.m. at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
