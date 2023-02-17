Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Tony Jackson: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $25 adults, $20 children and BC students. Part of Back To Our Roots concert series. Call 979-230-3156.
Table Top Game Petting Zoo: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Fall in love with a table top game and check it out to take home. Call 979-798-2372.
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Scholastic Bowl Registration: Event is 7 p.m. Thursday at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adult and high school teams welcomed for an evening of trivia and fun. Teams of four work together and, over three rounds, answer a litany of questions concerning, art, science, pop culture and local interests. $100 per team. Call 979-265-7661.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Saturday
BCFA Science Fair Public Showcase: 9:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
Dedication of the Koch & Casey Auditorium: 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Reception to follow at Buccaneer Band Hall. Call 979-730-7000.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Read In: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Cozy evening for teens ages 12 to 18 to bring a book, watch a movie, play games and more. School-appropriate pajamas; permission slips required with preregistration. Call 979-415-2590.
Mardi Gras Festival: Noon at Memorial Park, 296 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Parade from St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St. to Historic Downtown Freeport, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, a King Cake-eating contest and more. $10 all you can sample wristbands for the gumbo. Hosted by Freeport EDC. Call 979-871-0114
Mardi Gras Gumbo and Crawfish Cookoff 2023: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1654 N. Main St., Sweeny. Cook-off, Zydeco music, vendors, bingo, 5K run and parade. Call Nicky at 979-482-6998 or Abby at 979-235-0519.
History In Bricks: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free event with Lego creation station, STEM builds, face painting, costumed characters and more. Call 979-864-1208.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway. 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Sunday
Black History Extravaganza: 2:30 p.m. at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N. 16th St., West Columbia. Public invited to come and fellowship as church celebrates Black history. Call Deacon Elijah Wiley at 979-248-1115.
Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony: 2 to 3 p.m. at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Meeting: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Game day with food or snacks; 50 and older are welcome. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.