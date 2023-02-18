Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 7:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students.
BCFA Science Fair Public Showcase: 9:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
Dedication of the Koch & Casey Auditorium: 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Reception to follow at Buccaneer Band Hall. Call 979-730-7000.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Perfect Little Planet Planetarium Show”; discover our solar system through a new set of eyes. Admission $5 adults, $3 students, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Read In: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Cozy evening for teens ages 12 to 18 to bring a book, watch a movie, play games and more. School-appropriate pajamas; permission slips required with preregistration. Call 979-415-2590.
Mardi Gras Festival: Noon at Memorial Park, 296 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Parade from St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St. to Historic Downtown Freeport, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, a King Cake-eating contest and more. $10 all you can sample wristbands for the gumbo. Hosted by Freeport EDC. Call 979-871-0114
Mardi Gras Gumbo and Crawfish Cookoff 2023: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1654 N. Main St., Sweeny. Cook-off, Zydeco music, vendors, bingo, 5K run and parade. Call Nicky at 979-482-6998 or Abby at 979-235-0519.
History In Bricks: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free event with Lego creation station, STEM builds, face painting, costumed characters and more. Call 979-864-1208.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway. 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Scholastic Bowl Registration: Event is 7 p.m. Thursday at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adult and high school teams welcomed for an evening of trivia and fun. Teams of four work together and, over three rounds, answer a litany of questions concerning, art, science, pop culture and local interests. $100 per team. Call 979-265-7661.
Sunday
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 2:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Final performance. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Black History Extravaganza: 2:30 p.m. at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N. 16th St., West Columbia. Public invited to come and fellowship as church celebrates Black history. Call Deacon Elijah Wiley at 979-248-1115.
Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony: 2 to 3 p.m. at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Meeting: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Game day with food or snacks; 50 and older are welcome. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Tuesday
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Share with anyone who may have Parkinson’s and ask them to attend. Water and coffee provided. Call Carolyn Kent 979-297-8739.
Chili Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Lunch of chili with all the trimmings and dessert; dine-in or Drive-thru. Call 979-548-2020.
Pancake Supper: 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Enjoy music from Brazoswood High School Jazz Band and pancakes and sausage; $5 per person, $20 max families. Call 979-297-6003.
Hunting the Depths of Orion: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Find the constellation Orion and its significance across cultures. $5 admission. Contact 979-265-7661 or TheCenter@bcfas.org.
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dirty South, 116 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Find out about our plans for the rest of the year and meet new planning team members. No RSVP needed. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Free Pancake Supper: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. First come, first serve. Call 979-345-3456.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at The Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Successful donors get a free zip pullover. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. The Long Flight Home by Alan Hlad. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return. Call 979-476-8232.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.