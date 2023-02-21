Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Share with anyone who may have Parkinson’s and ask them to attend. Water and coffee provided. Call Carolyn Kent 979-297-8739.
Chili Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney St., Sweeny.Lnch of chili with all the trimmings and dessert; dine-in or Drive-thru. Call 979-548-2020.
Pancake Supper: 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Enjoy music from Brazoswood High School Jazz Band and pancakes and sausage; $5 per person, $20 max families. Call 979-297-6003.
Hunting the Depths of Orion: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Find the constellation Orion and its significance across cultures. $5 admission. Contact 979-265-7661 or TheCenter@bcfas.org.
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dirty South, 116 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Come find out about our plans for the rest of the year and meet our newest planning team members. No RSVP needed. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Free Pancake Supper: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. First come, first serve. Call 979-345-3456.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at The Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Successful donors get a free zip pullover. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. The Long Flight Home by Alan Hlad. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Scholastic Bowl Registration: Event is 7 p.m. Thursday at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adult and high school teams welcomed for an evening of trivia and fun. Teams of four work together across three rounds to answer a litany of questions concerning art, science, pop culture and local interests. $100 per team. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m. at 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Joint worship service with FUMC of Lake Jackson, Chapelwood Methodist of Lake Jackson, Wesley FUMC of Clute and Oyster Creek UMC. Call 979-297-3046.
Ash Wednesday Service: Noon and 7 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Ashes To Go: 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Ash Wednesday blessing without leaving your car. Call 979-297-6003.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to Washed Ashore Galveston. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazos Tractor and Powersports, 1350 S. Highway 288B, Angleton. Contact Howard Goe at 979-849-3681 or tinagoe@merlenormanstudio.com.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents. Call 937-756-6462.
Thursday
Airways, Railways and Waterways: 10:45 a.m. networking, 11:15 a.m. program at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $35 at the door or $30 pay in advance; table sponsors available. Contact Tammy at tammy@angletonchamber.org or 979-849-6443.
MLKCC Poster/Essay Award Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive Room H100, Lake Jackson. Call Jessica Willis at 979-848-6495 or Esther Williams at 979-848-7750.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Last Slave Ship” by Ben Raines. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport College Choir Concert: 7 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156.
Angleton Rotary Fundraiser: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairground, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Dinner, live and silent auctions, live music by Southbound 288 and more. Tickets $20. Call 281-732-8902.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.