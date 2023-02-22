Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m. at 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Joint worship service with FUMC of Lake Jackson, Chapelwood Methodist of Lake Jackson, Wesley FUMC of Clute and Oyster Creek UMC. Call 979-297-3046.
Ash Wednesday Service: Noon and 7 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Ashes To Go: 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Ash Wednesday blessing without leaving your car. Call 979-297-6003.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to Washed Ashore Galveston. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazos Tractor and Powersports, 1350 S. Highway 288B, Angleton. Contact Howard Goe at 979-849-3681 or tinagoe@merlenormanstudio.com.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Scholastic Bowl Registration: Event is 7 p.m. Thursday at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adult and high school teams welcomed for an evening of trivia and fun. Teams of four work together and, over three rounds, answer a litany of questions concerning, art, science, pop culture and local interests. $100 per team. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Scholastic Bowl: 7 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adult and high school teams welcomed for an evening of trivia and fun. Teams of four work together and, over three rounds, answer a litany of questions concerning, art, science, pop culture and local interests. $100 per team. Call 979-265-7661.
Airways, Railways and Waterways: 10:45 a.m. networking, 11:15 a.m. program begins at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $35 at the door or $30 pay in advance; table sponsors available. Contact Tammy at tammy@angletonchamber.org or 979-849-6443.
MLKCC Poster/Essay Award Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive Room H100, Lake Jackson. Call Jessica Willis at 979-848-6495 or Esther Williams at 979-848-7750.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Last Slave Ship” by Ben Raines. Call 979-415-2590.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Brazosport College Choir Concert: 7 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156.
Angleton Rotary Fundraiser: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairground, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Dinner from On the River, live and silent auctions, live music by Southbound 288 and more. Tickets $20. Call 281-732-8902.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
African Children’s Choir Live In Concert: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Worship through song, dance and video storytelling. Free admission. Call 979-297-3046.
Bluebonnet Festival: 5:30 to 8 p.m. at A.P. Beutel Elementary, 300 Ligustrum St., Lake Jackson. Games, grade-level performances, online silent auction, food and fun. Call 979-730-7165.
“Hunting the Depths of Orion”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Find the constellation Orion and its significance across cultures. $5 admission. Contact 979-265-7661 or TheCenter@bcfas.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Introduce A Girl To Engineering Day: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Must RSVP limited participants for ages 8 and up. Learn what engineers do, meet and engineer, and engineering design challenge. Contact at 979-418-071 or superscienceparties31@gmail.com.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Velasco Masonic Lodge 757 Annual Fish Fry: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. $15 plates; dine in or drive thru. Call 979-233-3623.
Teen Tournament Super Smash Brothers: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Senior Fest: 9 a.m. to noon at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Seniors, 55 years and older are invited to visit with interactive booths consisting of health care providers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, social organizations, insurance agents, funeral homes, lawyers, photo booths and more. The first 500 guests will receive a free tote; brunch provided. Contact Brenda McGough at 979-415-2600 or bmcgough@lakejacksontx.gov.
50th Anniversary Gala: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Semi Formal celebration milestone with dinner, silent auction, and comedy show. Purchase tickets and sponsorships at bachkids.org. Call 979-230-3100.
St. Patrick’s Day Costume Contest and Party: 6 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Live entertainment, food, Irish garb costume contest and more. Entry is free. Contact beachblarney.com or 979-233-1531.
Master’s Voice: 6 p.m. at Clute First Baptist Church, 101 E. Brazoswood Drive. Performance by Southern Gospel quarftet. Love offering for the group to be collected; no ticket needed. Call 832-474-3050.
Fish Fry: 10 a.m.at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N. 16th St., West Columbia. $12 donation per plate with trimmings. Contact the church at 979-345-3939 or Patti Miller at 832-449-1432.
Book Tasting: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Sample some exciting reads and discover something new. Call 979-415-2590.
Jubilation Family Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Foundation Preparatory Academy, 102 Yaupon St. Lake Jackson. Car show, music, games, food plates, raffles, school tours and more. Call 979-401-3721.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.