Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Introduce A Girl To Engineering Day: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Must RSVP limited participants for ages 8 and up. Learn what engineers do, meet an engineer and engineering design challenge. Contact at 979-418-071 or superscienceparties31@gmail.com.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
17th annual FOR State of the River: 4 to 6 p.m. at Dido’s Restaurant, 2922 CR 519, Brazoria. Free meeting open to public to discuss the report on last year’s accomplishments and goals for the upcoming year. The annual Ralph Primeau Memorial Award will be presented to the person or people whom Friends of the River San Bernard feels has significantly contributed toward the spirit and purpose of its mission. Visit sanbernardriver.com.
Velasco Masonic Lodge 757 Annual Fish Fry: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Boulevard. $15 plates; dine in or drive thru. Call 979-233-3623.
South Brazoria Democrats: 9:30 a.m. at the Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 409-767-0898.
Teen Tournament Super Smash Brothers: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Senior Fest: 9 a.m. to noon at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Seniors, 55 years and older are invited to visit with interactive booths consisting of health care providers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, social organizations, insurance agents, funeral homes, lawyers, photo booths and more. The first 500 guests will receive a free tote; brunch provided. Contact Brenda McGough at 979-415-2600 or bmcgough@lakejacksontx.gov.
50th Anniversary Gala: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Semi Formal celebration milestone with dinner, silent auction, and comedy show. Purchase tickets and sponsorships at bachkids.org. Call 979-230-3100.
St. Patrick’s Day Costume Contest and Party: 6 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Live entertainment, food, Irish garb costume contest and more. Entry is free. Contact beachblarney.com or 979-233-1531.
Master’s Voice: 6 p.m. at Clute First Baptist Church, 101 E. Brazoswood Drive. Performance by Southern Gospel quartet. Love offering for the group to be collected; no ticket needed. Call 979-549-7912.
Fish Fry: 10 a.m.at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N. 16th St., West Columbia. $12 donation per plate with trimmings. Contact the church at 979-345-3939 or Patti Miller at 832-449-1432.
Book Tasting: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Sample some exciting reads and discover something new. Call 979-415-2590.
Jubilation Family Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Foundation Preparatory Academy, 102 Yaupon St. Lake Jackson. Car show, music, games, food plates, raffles, school tours and more. Call 979-401-3721.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Sunday
Free concert: 6 p.m. at Brazoria First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St. The Singing Women of Texas will perform hymns and religious music. Call 979-798-2340.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at TBT Real Estate, 108 This Way, Lake Jackson. Walk ins welcome; successful donors receive quarter zip pullover. Call 979-299-0001.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Bibliophiles Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St,. Discussing “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb. Books are available at the library or on the Cloud Library app. This program is intended for adults. Call 979-864-1519.
Oral History Program: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. “Remembering Resistance” invites public to share memories of racial segregation, integration and the fight for equality in the Brazosport region. Call 979-297-1570.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Canning: How Has It Changed: 6:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn the science and know-how of canning and food preservation. Presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; This program is intended for adults. Call 979-864-1519.
Hunting the Depths of Orion: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Find the constellation Orion and its significance across cultures. $5 admission. Contact 979-265-7661 or TheCenter@bcfas.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979-239-8497.
