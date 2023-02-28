Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Bibliophiles Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St,. Discussing “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb. Books are available at the library or on the Cloud Library app. This program is intended for adults. Call 979-864-1519.
Oral History Program: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. “Remembering Resistance” invites public to share memories of racial segregation, integration and the fight for equality in the Brazosport region. Call 979-297-1570.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Canning: How Has It Changed: 6:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn the science and know-how of canning and food preservation. Presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; This program is intended for adults. Call 979-864-1519.
Hunting the Depths of Orion: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Find the constellation Orion and its significance across cultures. $5 admission. Contact 979-265-7661 or TheCenter@bcfas.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Thursday
Fentanyl awareness: 6:30 p.m. at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria. Featuring speeches from family members affected by opioid overdose and training on how to use NARCAN to offset the effects of the drugs. Contact Janice Stahl at 903-830-5040.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Shop Local Expo: 4 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Vendor booths for local and home-based businesses or nonprofit organizations looking to fundraise. Contact 979-388-5268 or brazosportpaper@gmail.com.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Presentation by the Brazoria County Master Gardeners. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 w. 6th St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Country Store sale: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sales support meals for senior citizens. Call 979-345-5955
Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m. at Central EMS, 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia. 2023 Columbia High School Project Graduation fundraiser, Quentin Fojtik will be cooking fried fish and shrimp; baked goods for sale. $15 per plate. Call Ashley at 979-418-3951.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
