Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Friday
“The Three Musketeers”: 6 p.m. today, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the John Magee Performance Center at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St. in Freeport. Tickets $5 for students, $10 for adults, and free for active or retired military or first responders.
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra League: 10 a.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Coffee program with conductor Brian Casey; free to public. Call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Solute to Taylor Hall Jr. a member of The Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame; members are encouraged to dress western. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “Fiesta de le Musica” concert features a tour of the colorful music of Mexico, Cuba, Spain, Puerto Rico, Brazil and more. Tickets $30 adults, seniors/veterans $22 and children $15. Call 979-230-3156 or visit bcfas.org.
Galentine’s Girls Day Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown West Columbia. Shopping, sipping and socializing at the following locations: Carta Valley Market, Flowers and Gifts by Mary Lee, Harper’s Mercantile, Lady Bug Gifts, Lucy Goose Market, Not Forgotten, Madeline’s, Turquoise Saddle, Boutique at Wells Florist, Wintle & Co.. Donate canned goods for Columbia Methodist Church food pantry to win a prize. Call the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 979-345-3921.
JROTC Valentine’s Day Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Hardware & Lumber, 1813 N. Velasco St., Angleton. All donations help support the Angleton High School JROTC battalion. Email dwholmes@angletonisd.net.
Catch Some Love Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Drop-off only event for ages 9 to 12 making suncatchers and dreamcatchers. $33 per student. Register at choosebc.info/YouthEnrichment. Call 979-230-3600.
Take Your Child To The Library: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Enjoy all-day crafts or go visit Maclean Park at 93 Lake Road in Lake Jackson to see our storywalk. Call 979-415-2590.
Annual Citrus And Fruit Tree Sale: Purchase items online Saturday and Sunday at txmg.org/brazoria. Pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 to 11 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 902 S. Downing Road; pickup scheduled at time of purchase. Oranges, grapefruit, satsuma, apples, pear, peach, limes and lemon, as well as select avocado, blueberry, blackberry, fig, olives, plum and more. Call Sandy Shanks at 979-248-8257.
Take Your Child To The Library Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Valentines For Vets: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Vision Duo: 7:30 to 9 p.m., at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Violinist Ariel Horowitz and percussionist Britton Rene Collins perform classical work with a contemporary twist. Tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students. Call 979-230-3658.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
