Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lake Jackson Business Association Luncheon: Noon at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way St., Lake Jackson. No RSVP required; $15 lunch per person. Josh Brian will provide information on the downtown TDECU plans/project. Call 979-297-0033.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m to 3 p.m. at Danbury High School Health Science Annex, 5611 Panther Drive. Contact Patty Bowles at 979-922-1226 or Patty.bowles@danburyisd.org.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 12 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 937-756-6462.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Friends of the Lake Jackson Library annual meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Author Kerry Malawista will speak virtually about her new young adult book, “Meet the Moon.” Call 979-415-2590.
Walk of Honor Meet and Greet: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Learn about the project and people who have contributed to it. Email sweenyisdpaverproject@gmail.com.
Water Circus: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday under the Big Top at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Magic, water, mermaids and more. Purchase tickets at silver.cirqueitalia.com; ticket prices are $10 to $50. Call 979-297-8001.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Food distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Contact Peter Kohler at 855-975-3594 or pkohler@gulfcoast.net.
New 50-Plus Group Gathering: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. All welcome for fun, lunch, fellowship, music, crafts and brainstorming. Call Bonnie at 979-849-6305.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. every Thursday through April 13 at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 979-202-1912.
Friday
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder-mystery is filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Lora Marie Bernard discusses Monroe Edwards: Noon at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave. Learn about notorious Brazoria County scoundrel from early Texas. Admission $3 children, military and seniors, $5 adults includes exhibits and speaking engagements. RSVP by Thursday to historicalmuseum@freeport.tx.us. Call 979-233-0066.
Pink Lady Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Individual tickets are $25. Call Kari Schroeter at 979-548-1877.
30th annual Auxiliary Benefit Concert: 7 to 10 p.m. at FUMC Family Life Center, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Doc Rogers Family and Friends Dinner and Dance helps raise money for the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Auxiliary equipment purchases. Event is sold out. Call 979-848-9120.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie, popcorn, pizza and drink. Call 979-297-2667.
Saturday
VOW22 Veteran Suicide Prevention Hike: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Free and open to the public. Vendors, moonwalks, food trucks, live band and more. Call 979-235-7588.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Tour restored office of renowned architect who laid out Lake Jackson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Bake sale/Show and Tell: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marina Park, Twin Lakes Boulevard West, Columbia Lakes. New animal rescue, Ray’s Animal Planet, hosts first fundraiser in quest for 501©3 status. Email raysanimalplanet@gmail.com.
Catch Some Love: 9 a.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Create Valentine sun catchers, dream catchers and more. Register for ages 6 to 8 at choosebc.info/YouthEnrichment. Call 979-230-3600.
Her Knight: A Princess Ball: 6 p.m. at Angleton Parks and Recreation, 1601 N. Valderas St. Father-Daughter Ball with refreshments, music, dancing; each princess will receive a digital photo and treat box. Tickets $35 member couples or $15 single; $45 nonmember or $15 single. Call 979-849-4364.
Rosenwald School Open House: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rosenwald School, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Bring family and friends to see what early school looked like and hear story of Charlie Brown while enjoying the choir from Trinity House of Worship. Call 979-345-6125.
Valentine Dance: 7 to 11 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Dinner and dance with a DJ. Admission $25 per person. Call 979-798-2288.
Brazoria County Master Gardeners plant pickup: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road. Fruit and citrus trees. Checks and credit cards only. Call 979-864-1558.
