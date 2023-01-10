Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
BISD Art Competition exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. exhibit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. reception at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Presented by Brazosport Art League. Pieces submitted by BISD students for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Everyone welcome. Call 979-265-7661.
Penguin Project informational meeting: 6 p.m. today and Thursday at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Program provides an opportunity for children with special needs (ages 10 to 21) to develop creative skills related to the theater arts and participate in community theater. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Galileo’s Telescope.” Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission $5 adults, $3 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction. Call 979-239-8497.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Freeport Police Department Courtroom, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd. Contact Angela Cantrell at acantrell@freeport.tx.us or 979-236-5041.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Lake Jackson Business Association Luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way, Lake Jackson. Mayor Gerald Roznovsky will provide city of Lake Jackson updates. No RSVP needed; lunch $15 per person. Contact 979-297-0033 or ljba77566@gmail.com
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Fun-Timer’s Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Brazoswood High School Freshman Library, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Contact Stephanie Jess at sjess@brazosportisd.net or 979-730-7300.
Thursday
MLKCC Community Worship Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton. Guest speaker Pastor Joseph Mayes. Presented by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Call Terry Gordon at 979-549-6772 or the Rev. L.C. Dews at 979-292-5081.
Kidz Art Class: 2 to 4 p.m at Brazosport Center for the Arts And Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For kids ages 8-13; teaches creative expression with a variety of drawing and painting techniques. Registration $75. Call 979-265-7661.
Catalyst Program Open House: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at BASF Center for Process Technology at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Learn more about the Catalyst, chemical technology process operations and instrumentation programs. Contact 979-230-3431 or catalyst@brazosport.edu.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
“Fiddler On The Roof”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. Tickets $15 adults, $10 for students or senior citizens; available at www.schoolpay.com/parent/mip/MevL. Call 979-864-8001.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
