Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
MLKCC Community Worship Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton. Guest speaker Pastor Joseph Mayes. Presented by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Call Terry Gordon at 979-549-6772 or the Rev. L.C. Dews at 979-292-5081.
Penguin Project informational meeting: 6 p.m. at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Program provides an opportunity for children with special needs (ages 10 to 21) to develop creative skills related to the theater arts and participate in community theater. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Kidz Art Class: 2 to 4 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For kids ages 8-13; teaches creative expression with a variety of drawing and painting techniques. Registration $75. Call 979-265-7661.
Catalyst Program Open House: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at BASF Center for Process Technology at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Learn more about the Catalyst, chemical technology process operations and instrumentation programs. Contact 979-230-3431 or catalyst@brazosport.edu.
BISD Art Competition exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Presented by Brazosport Art League. Pieces submitted by BISD students for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Everyone welcome. Call 979-265-7661.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Craft: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Brazoria Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Food distribution: 9 to 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food provided by and the Houston Food Bank. Visit gmzchurch.org or call 979-798-8362.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
“Fiddler On The Roof”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. Tickets $15 adults, $10 for students or senior citizens; available at www.schoolpay.com/parent/mip/MevL. Call 979-864-8001.
Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie “Wish Dragon.” Free water and popcorn. Open to public; children welcome to wear pajamas and bring a pillow and blanket. Call 979-297-2667.
Crafty Readers: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Get inspired and paint like Picasso. Call 979-798-2372.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Commemorative Banquet: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Dr. Kimberly McLeod, professor. Presented by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Tickets are $50 adults and $30 students. Call Dorothy Thomas at 979-417-6187 or Esther Williams 979-848-7750.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Tree Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Drop by to pick up two 3- to 5-gallon trees with instructions on how to plant and care for the. while supplies last. Call Parks and Recreation Department at 979-323-1660.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Teen Advisory: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Saturday STEM: 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.