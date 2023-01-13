Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“Fiddler On The Roof”: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. Tickets $15 adults, $10 for students or senior citizens; available at www.schoolpay.com/parent/mip/MevL. Call 979-864-8001.
Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie “Wish Dragon.” Free water and popcorn. Open to public; children welcome to wear pajamas and bring a pillow and blanket. Call 979-297-2667.
Crafty Readers: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Get inspired and paint like Picasso. Call 979-798-2372.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
BISD Art Competition exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Presented by Brazosport Art League. Pieces submitted by BISD students for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Everyone welcome. Call 979-265-7661.
Saturday
Commemorative Banquet: 6 p.m. at The Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Dr. Kimberly McLeod, professor. Presented by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Tickets are $50 adults and $30 students. Call Dorothy Thomas at 979-417-6187 or Esther Williams 979-848-7750.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Tree Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Drop by to pick up two 3- to 5-gallon trees with instructions on how to plant and care for the. while supplies last. Call Parks and Recreation Department at 979-323-1660.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Teen Advisory: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Saturday STEM: 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
MLKCC Day Grand Parade and Festival: 9 a.m. set up, 11 a.m. start, from Fourth Street/Park Avenue in downtown Freeport to Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Go to www.mlkcc.org to register for the parade, festival and vendor space. Presented by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Call Will Brooks at 979-297-2801 or 979-292-7590 or Winston Rossow at 979-480-4169.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. 50 and older are welcome. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
