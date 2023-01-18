Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel meeting: 10 a.m. at Luby’s. 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Wende Hester from AARP Tax Service. All members or prospective members invited. Contact Mary at 979-236-5544 or BARSPinfo@gmail.com
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Brazosport College Student Pavilion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Melanie Fulton at melanie.fulton@brazosport.edu or 979-230-3233.
Life Drawing: 2 to 4 p.m. at BAL Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Sketch, doodle or even just observe the process in a fun, low-stress environment. Call 979-265-7661.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Town Hall Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Hester Community Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Come and go with stations for the public to learn about the livable centers study, what’s at stake and how they can be involved. Contact Kara Buffington at 512-663-1719 or kara@gapstrategies.com.
64th annual Heritage Gala: 6 to 10 p.m. at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, 800 Airport Way, Angleton. “Welcome to the Chamber Zone” theme. Dining, dancing, bidding and more. Prices vary. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker: Wade Dillon, director of the Freeport Historical Museum, discussing Velasco at the time of the revolution. Free admission for members, $5 for non members; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Games and Challenges inspired by Tiktok. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Bunco: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Friday
Free Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 4 to 6 p.m. at The Food Basket, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Open to public. Call 979-388-0024.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Homeschool Resources: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Families are invited to learn more about library resources and how to navigate all available options for homeschool use. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
Delfeayo Marsalis with Brazosport Jazz Orchestra: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $35 adult; $30 senior/BC employee/FSA; $10 BC student and children. Call 979-230-3658.
Dunes Day: 9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Rebuild, restore and strengthen dunes using donated Christmas trees. Contact Mike at 979-864-1541 or mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
