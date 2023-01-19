Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Town Hall Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Hester Community Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Come and go with stations for the public to learn about the livable centers study, what’s at stake and how they can be involved. Contact Kara Buffington at 512-663-1719 or kara@gapstrategies.com.
64nd annual Heritage Gala: 6 to 10 p.m. at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, 800 Airport Way, Angleton. “Welcome to the Chamber Zone” theme. Dining, dancing, bidding and more. Prices vary. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
Piggy Bank Painting: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. All ages welcome to come paint your own piggy bank; while supplies lasts. Call 979-265-4582.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker: Wade Dillon, director of the Freeport Historical Museum, discussing Velasco at the time of the revolution. Free admission for members, $5 for non members; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Games and Challenges inspired by Tiktok. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Fun-Timer’s Bunco: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Adult Training Program: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Free Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 4 to 6 p.m. at The Food Basket, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Open to public. Call 979-388-0024.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Homeschool Resources: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Families are invited to learn more about library resources and how to navigate all available options for homeschool use. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
Brazoswood Carnival: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazoswood High School 9th grade center, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Free entry with 50-cent tickets for games, food, cake walk, inflatables, face painting and activities; most events cost no more than four tickets. Call 979-730-7300.
Delfeayo Marsalis with Brazosport Jazz Orchestra: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $35 adult; $30 senior/BC employee/FSA; $10 BC student and children. Call 979-230-3658.
Dunes Day: 9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Rebuild, restore and strengthen dunes using donated Christmas trees. Volunteers needed. Contact Mike at 979-864-1541 or mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Touch A Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; quiet hour from 10 to 11 a.m. at 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Climb, touch and honk horns of your favorite trucks. Call 979-297-4533.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Teen Brainstorming Session: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Help us brainstorm for the upcoming year. Call 979-265-4582.
Family Craft: 1 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway. 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.