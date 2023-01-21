Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Brazoswood Carnival: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazoswood High School 9th grade center, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Free entry with 50-cent tickets for games, food, cake walk, inflatables, face painting and activities; most events cost no more than four tickets. Call 979-730-7300.
Delfeayo Marsalis with Brazosport Jazz Orchestra: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $35 adult; $30 senior/BC employee/FSA; $10 BC student and children. Call 979-230-3658.
Dunes Day: 9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Rebuild, restore and strengthen dunes using donated Christmas trees. Volunteers needed. Contact Mike at 979-864-1541 or mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Touch A Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; quiet hour from 10 to 11 a.m. at 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Climb, touch and honk horns of your favorite trucks. Call 979-297-4533.
Meet And Greet: 1 to 3 p.m. at Morris Cemetery, 6342 FM 524, Sweeny. All are welcome to come share the history hosted by local historians. Call Debra Bess at 979-417-1842.
Varner Hogg Market Day: Canceled; Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia, still open regular hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Teen Brainstorming Session: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Help us brainstorm for the upcoming year. Call 979-265-4582.
Family Craft: 1 p.m at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Time: 4:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. For ages 12 to 18. Call 979-864-1519.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Tween Time: 4:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. For ages 9 to 12. Call 979-864-1519.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Galileo’s Telescope.” Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission $5 adults, $3 students. Call 979-265-7661.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun For All: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Everyone welcome to have some winter fun by making glove monsters; all supplies provided. Call 979-922-1905.
Embroidery Club: 6 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Registration required; all supplies will be provided to registered participants. Call 979-265-4582.
Galileo’s Telescope Planetarium: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission is $5. Call 979-265-7661.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction. Call 979-239-8497.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
