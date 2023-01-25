Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Songs, rhymes, lapsits and early literacy for infants birth to 18 months. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
“Grease: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Brazoswood High School Koch and Casey Auditorium, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Tickets $15 and can be purchased at www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=28539.
Brazoria Chamber breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St. City Manager Sheila Williams will give an update on city projects. Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster will discuss the new chamber website and plans for the new year. Free to the public and members. Call 979-798-6100.
Food distribution: 9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362.
Point in Time at GMZ: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Greater Mount Zion, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. GMZ is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Brazoria County and the United Way to understand homelessness in the area of western Brazoria County. Send locations of homeless people in the areas of Sweeny, Old Ocean, Mims, Magnolia, Jerusalem, Higgins, Hinkle’s Ferry and Churchill to Loretha Edison at 979-798-8362
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to San McGee’s in Richmond. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir. Call 979-415-2590.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Friday
“Oliver!”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Musical based on Charles Dickens classic. Presented by Sweeny High School Theatre Department and Sweeny ISD Chorale. Tickets $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. Call 979-491-8000.
Lorrie Morgan in Concert: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets: $50 Adult; $45 Senior/BC Employee/FSA; $20 BC Student & Child. Call 979-230-3658.
Adult Murder Mystery Lock-In: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Evening of murder and mayhem as four teams travel back to the roaring ’20s to solve the mystery before time runs out. Space is limited; advance registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun Friday with Ozobots: 4 p.m. Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. For ages 6 and 11. Learn to code with Ozobots. 979-798-2372.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Galileo’s Telescope.” Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission $5 adults, $3 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Barrow Elementary School, 112 Gaines St., Brazoria. Contact Anneliese Cole at anneliese.cole@cbisd.com or 979-799-1700.
Saturday
Surfside Food and Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway, Surfside Beach. Chili cook-off, live music, art vendors, a fabulous kite show and more. Call 979-23-1531.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Sunday
Jones Creek Pie Day: 8 a.m. to noon entries accepted, 2 to 4 p.m. public sampling at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free to enter. Winners named in the categories of fruit, cream, specialty, meringue, cheesecake, meat and healthy pies, as well as children’s creation for those 17 and younger. Organized by Village of Jones Creek. Call 979-233-2700 or visit villageofjonescreek.com.
Pancake Breakfast: After the 8 a.m. and 9:30 Masses at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Knights of Columbus to benefit Our Lady Queen Of Peace Catholic School. Call 979-297-3041.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.