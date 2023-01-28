Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
“Grease: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. at Brazoswood High School Koch and Casey Auditorium, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Tickets $15 and can be purchased at www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=28539.
“Oliver!”: 7:30 p.m. in the Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Musical based on Charles Dickens classic. Presented by Sweeny High School Theatre Department and Sweeny ISD Chorale. Tickets $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. Call 979-491-8000.
Superhero Party: 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Angleton High School Commons, 1 Campus Drive. All are invited to princess and superhero party. $5 per person. Snacks, photo/autograph opportunities. special performances and more. Fundraiser for Angleton High School choir program. RSVP at www.angletonchoir.com or Call 979-864-8001.
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 10 a.m. at Angleton West Annex, 41 N. Velasco St. Call 979-574-4858.
Surfside Food and Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway, Surfside Beach. Chili cook-off, live music, art vendors, a fabulous kite show and more. Call 979-23-1531.
Adult Murder Mystery Lock-In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Evening of murder and mayhem as four teams travel back to the roaring ’20s to solve the mystery before time runs out. Space is limited; advance registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Seventh annual Wild Game and Wine Camofest: Noon to 6 p.m. at the Matagorda County Courthouse, 1700 Seventh St., Bay City. Sample wild-caught game, fish, fowl, Texas beer and wines from local wineries. Live entertainment, shopping with specialty vendors, kids’ activities. Admission $15 adults, $5 for ages 3 to 12. Camocash needed for drink and Camofest merchandise purchases. Call 979-245-8081.
Sunday
Jones Creek Pie Day: 8 to 10 a.m. entries accepted, noon to 2 p.m. public sampling at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free to enter. Winners named in the categories of fruit, cream, specialty, meringue, cheesecake, meat and healthy pies, as well as children’s creation for those 17 and younger. Organized by Village of Jones Creek. Call 979-233-2700 or visit villageofjonescreek.com.
“Oliver!”: 3 p.m. in the Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Musical based on Charles Dickens classic. Presented by Sweeny High School Theatre Department and Sweeny ISD Chorale. Tickets $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. Call 979-491-8000.
Pancake Breakfast: After the 8 and 9:30 a.m. Masses at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Knights of Columbus to benefit Our Lady Queen Of Peace Catholic School. Call 979-297-3041.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
“Grease: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m. at Brazoswood High School Koch and Casey Auditorium, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Tickets $15 and can be purchased at www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=28539.
Monday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazoria Cemetery Association meeting: 5:30 p.m. Brazoria Library large meeting room, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Cemetery lot owners invited. Call 979-798-9731
Tuesday
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Galileo’s Telescope.” Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission $5 adults, $3 students. Call 979-265-7661.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction are welcome. Call 979.239.8497.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.