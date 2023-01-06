Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia.The program will be presented by Lucy May of the Women’s Center of Brazoria County. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Duck and Goose Dance Party: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Freeport History Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave. Local heritage organizations and businesses share their Freeport history with the public. Community encouraged to attend. Call 979-233-0066.
MLK Music Celebration: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest clinician Dr. Anthony McBeth. Presented by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390 or Charlene Moore at 979-235-0154.
Texas A&M Singing Cadets: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The all-male Texas A&M University Choir will perform for the public. Call 979-230-3156.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Winter Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Selling winter clothes, coats, blankets, and baked goods. Call 979-345-5955.
Teen Smash Bro. Tournament: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 12-18. Call 979-265-4582.
Teen Advisory Board: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Volunteer opportunity for teens to have a say about programs, books, volunteer projects, prizes and resources for teens. Call 979-415-2590.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Curbside and Business Recycling Informational Meeting: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Learn about the program coming to the city in this West Columbia Chamber Meet and Greet. Call Wendy Irwin at 979-491-5815.
Sea Center Texas Volunteer Orientation: 9:30 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Anyone 10 years old and older interested in joining our volunteer team. Participants younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Email seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing Mercury Pictures by Anthony Marra. Call 979-415-2590.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.