Saturday
Freeport History Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave. Local heritage organizations and businesses share their Freeport history with the public. Community encouraged to attend. Call 979-233-0066.
MLK Music Celebration: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest clinician Dr. Anthony McBeth. Presented by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390 or Charlene Moore at 979-235-0154.
Texas A&M Singing Cadets: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The all-male Texas A&M University Choir will perform for the public. Tickets $30; proceeds benefit Brazoria County Aggie Moms Club to fund student scholarships. Call 979-230-3156.
BISD Art Competition exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Presented by Brazosport Art League. Pieces submitted by BISD students for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Everyone welcome. Call 979-265-7661.
Peach Street Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Arcola St., Angleton. Fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, and crafts; rain or shine. Call Liz at 979-665-7409.
“Unusual Sibling: E arth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Winter Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Selling winter clothes, coats, blankets, and baked goods. Call 979-345-5955.
Teen Smash Bro. Tournament: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 12-18. Call 979-265-4582.
Teen Advisory Board: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Volunteer opportunity for teens to have a say about programs, books, volunteer projects, prizes and resources for teens. Call 979-415-2590.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
BISD Art Competition exhibit: 2 to 5 p.m. at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Presented by Brazosport Art League. Pieces submitted by BISD students for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Everyone welcome. Call 979-265-7661.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Curbside and Business Recycling Information Meeting: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Learn about the program coming to the city at this West Columbia Chamber Meet and Greet. Call Wendy Irwin at 979-491-5815.
Give Back Days for Brazosport Cares: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Jackson Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332; Angleton Chili’s, 2417 N. Velasco St.; and Alvin Chili’s, 134 N. Bypass 35. Mention promotion while ordering and 15 percent of ticket proceeds goes to the pantry. Call 979-239-1225.
Sea Center Texas Volunteer Orientation: 9:30 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Anyone 10 years old and older interested in joining our volunteer team. Participants younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Email seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing Mercury Pictures by Anthony Marra. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
BISD Art Competition exhibit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. exhibit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. reception at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Presented by Brazosport Art League. Pieces submitted by BISD students for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Everyone welcome. Call 979-265-7661.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Galileo’s Telescope.” Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission $5 adults, $3 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Penguin Project informational meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Program provides an opportunity for children with special needs (ages 10 to 21) to develop creative skills related to the theater arts and participate in community theater. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Recovery Program: 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. For anyone struggling with hurt, pain, anger or addiction. Call 979-239-8497.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Freeport Police Department Courtroom, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd. Contact Angela Cantrell at acantrell@freeport.tx.us or 979-236-5041.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Wednesday
Lake Jackson Business Association Luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way, Lake Jackson. Mayor Gerald Roznovsky will provide city of Lake Jackson updates. No RSVP needed; lunch $15 per person. Contact 979-297-0033 or ljba77566@gmail.com.
