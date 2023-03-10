Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie, popcorn, pizza and drink. Call 979-297-2667.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Basil Hall at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton. Takeout plates $13 each, or all-you-can-eat dine-in for same price. Call 979-849-2521.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert and tea; dine-in or to-go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $15 plates with trimmings; dine in or drive-thru. Live music by Duke Gamino. Call Ken Prochaska at 979-297-4139.
Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $12 plates with fixings; dine in or carry out. Call Steve Melaragno at 281-687-1010.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive. Dress in spring green. Costume contests, a social, fundraisers and a reenactment of the Battle of Fort Velasco. A portion of the proceeds go to the Surfside Police, EMS and Volunteer Fire Department. Call Beach Blarney at 979-864-3414.
Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at MacLean Park Parking Lot, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Try foods from local food truck vendors. Cornhole tournament and chalk the lot contest; supplies given with a $10 fee. Call 979-297-4533.
Brazoria County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road. Plant selections will include perennials, bulbs, daylilies, ornamentals, native, adapted plants, fruit trees, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and more. Brazoria County. Master Gardener members will be on hand to help shoppers select the right plant for your landscape. Checks and credit cards only. Call 979-864-1558.
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 19 at 2022 CR 227, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Nature-related crafts and activities; reptile and mammal encounter; scavenger hunt; nature learning centers with a focus on butterflies and other refuge wildlife; information about refuge trails, migrating and native waterfowl and song birds as well as flowers, spiders, mammals and more. Call 979-964-4011, or visit refugefriends.org or www.facebook.com/FOBWR.
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Music by Tim Branch, fresh veggies, lots of local vendors, plenty of kid activities, and free hot dogs. Contact 409-877-3570 or ljfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Drive-Thru Vaccine and Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 200 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Painting with dogs, free pet vaccines, adoption specials, kids craft booths. Preregistration is suggested but not required. Call 979-285-2340.
Day of Deliverance: 1 to 6 p.m. at True Honor Baptist Church, 713 Robertson St., Clute. Free event with live performance, food, games and bouncy house. Call 979-265-2218.
Saturday STEM: 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Test robotic skills with Lego wedos and sphero bolts. Call 979-864-1519.
Earth, Moon and Sun Show: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Family Saturday Social: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by anytime during the day for family fun with lots of toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Sunday
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Free Diabetic Classes: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gulf Coast Center, 101 Tigner Drive, Angleton. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
Round Dance Lessons: 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Parish Hall, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Wear casual clothes with shoes that slide; no perfume or strong scent. $7 per person. Call Marilyn Waguespack at 979-299-4455.
Teens Gaming: 5 to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Compete with friends in a slicing and dicing competitive game called “Boomerang Fu.” Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Crafty Readers: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Read “How to Catch a Leprechaun” then build leprechaun traps. Fun for the whole family. Call 979-798-2372.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through April 10 at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Call 832-736-4077.
Today
Spring Into Shakespeare workshop: 10 a.m. to noon at The Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Open to children in fourth to seventh grade; limited to 25 participants. $5 per participant. Call 979-265-7661.
Managing Weed in Forages: Virtual series at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks at weed-control-pasture-hay.eventbrite.com. $10 per class; earn 1 CEU hour toward pesticide license renewal. Contact Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558 or jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Google is Overrated: 6:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn how to use library resources to find the information you need. Call 979-864-1519.
